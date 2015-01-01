पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोड़ी:मलडी में कॉलेज बनाए जाने की मांग पंचायत ने जगह देने का रखा प्रस्ताव

रोड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कालांवाली उपमंडल में पंजाब सीमा पर स्थित गांव मलड़ी व आसपास की पंचायतों ने कॉलेज बनवाने की मांग की है। जिसके लिए सभी पंचायतों ने सांसद को ज्ञापन सौंपकर मांग पूरी करने का आह्वान किया है। मलेड़ी गांव की सरपंच सुखविंदर कौर के नेतृत्व में सांसद को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए सभी पंचायतों ने मांग पत्र में कहा कि क्षेत्र के 40 किलोमीटर के दायरे में कोई उच्च शिक्षण संस्थान नहीं है।

इसलिए विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य को देखते हुए क्षेत्र में कॉलेज खोला जाए। इसके लिए मलड़ी की ग्राम पंचायत भूमि देने के अलावा हर सहयोग के लिए तैयार है। मलड़ी की सरपंच सुखविन्द्र काैर ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में कोई कॉलेज न होने के चलते विद्यार्थियों को 40 किलोमीटर दूर सिरसा जाना पड़ता है। इसलिए क्षेत्र में कॉलेज का होना अनिवार्य है।

सरकार कॉलेज को स्वीकृति प्रदान करती है तो इसके लिए ग्राम पंचायत जगह देने के लिए तैयार है। इस कार्य में आसपास की सभी पंचायतों की सहमति है। पंचायतों की इस मांग पर सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल ने आश्वस्त किया कि इस मांग पत्र को सरकार के पास भेजा जाएगा। इस अवसर पर पूर्व विधायक बलकौर सिंह, नछत्तर सिंह झोरड़राेही, रूलदू सिंह नंबरदार, डॉ. सुखदर्शन सिंह सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें