पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंथन:10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों की हड़ताल 26 को, देश के सभी दवा प्रतिनिधि लेंगे भाग

सिरसा36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा स्टेट मेडिकल एंड सेल्ज रिप्रजेंटेटिव यूनियन की एक कार्यकारी बैठक यूनियन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष विनय शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में निजी हॉल में संपन्न हुई। इस अवसर पर सीटू के संयुक्त सचिव व हरियाणा स्टेट मेडिकल एंड सेल्ज रेप्रजेंजटिव यूनियन के महासचिव कुलवंत राय ने बैठक में उपस्थित दवा प्रतिनिधियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि 26 नवंबर को देश की 10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों व मजदूर संगठन सीटू के आह्वान पर इस राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में देश के हजारों कर्मचारी एवं मज़दूर शामिल होंगे।

क्योंकि वर्तमान दौर में मजदूरों और कर्मचारियों का शोषण एवं दमन चरम सीमा पर पहुंच गया है। इसको देखते हुए अपने हकों की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए सभी को एकजुट होने की जरूरत है। कुलवंत ने कहा कि आमजन का हित किसी भी सरकार के लिए सर्वोपरि होता है, मगर मौजूदा केंद्र सरकार आमजन का हितैषी बनने की बजाए उनके अधिकारों का हनन करने पर तुली हुई है।

जैसे कि केंद्र व राज्य सरकारों द्वारा काम के घंटे बढ़ाकर व अन्य श्रम कानूनों में पूंजीपतियों के मनमाफिक और मजदूरों को गुलाम बनाने वाले परिवर्तन किए हैं। ये बिल अभी तक मजदूरों को मिले अधिकारों को ख़त्म करने का मामला है। इन बिलों में जिस संस्थान में 300 मज़दूर व कर्मचारी काम करते हैं उन्हें संस्थान मालिक बिना सरकार की इजाज़त के किसी भी वक्त संस्थान को बंद कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें