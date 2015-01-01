पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:5 दिन में 10 की मौत, 434 मिले पॉजिटिव, संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 6368 पर

त्योहारी सीजन में काेरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। कोरोना एक बार फिर खतरनाक मोड पर आ गया है। जहां एक ओर 5 दिनों में 10 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं दूसरी ओर 434 नये केस भी सामने आए हैं। त्योहारी सीजन में केस और बढ़ने की संभावना है। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी चिंतित हैं। डीसी से मंथन के बाद सिविल सर्जन ने सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के लिए 20 मोबाइल टीमों को गांवों में प्रतिदिन भेजा है, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच करवाई जा सके।

शुक्रवार को शहर की तेलियांवाली गली निवासी 73 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। बुजुर्ग को शहर के ही प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। वायरल के साथ शूगर और हाइपरटेंशन के साथ-साथ अन्य बीमारियां भी घेरे हुए थी। उपचार के दौरान रिकवरी नहीं हो पाई और बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। मृतक के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कोरोना प्रोटोकाल के अनुसार करवाया गया। इसके अलावा शुक्रवार को 97 कोरोना के नये मामले सामने आए हैं। इसमें सिरसा सिटी से 41 केस हैं, जबकि गांवों से 56 केस मिले हैं।

सिरसा सिटी में अनाज मंडी, मुलतानी कालोनी, हुडा सेक्टर 20, एडिशनल मंडी, कंगनपुर रोड, संजय कालोनी, गांधी कॉलोनी, डीसी कॉलोनी, घंटाघर, नहर कॉलोनी, कोर्ट कॉलोनी से केस मिले हैं। इतना ही नहीं डबवाली से 21, ऐलनाबाद से 15, नाथूसरी चौपटा, माधोसिंघाना और बड़ागुढ़ा से एक-एक केस मिला है। इसके अलावा रानियां से 12, चौटाला से 3 केस सामने आए हैं। ओढ़ां से भी 2 केस मिले हैं। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण का कहना है कि लोग त्योहारी सीजन में लापरवाह हो गए हैं और उन्होंने मास्क लगाना छोड़ दिया है। इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के नियमों की पालना भी नहीं हो रही है। बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने के कारण संक्रमण का खतरा पहले से ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। इसी का परिणाम है कि पिछले एक हफ्ते से काेरोना के केस में उछाल दर्ज हुआ है।

मृत्युदर को रोकने के लिए कर रहे प्रयास, संक्रमण की रफ्तार भी कम करनी होगी: सिविल सर्जन

नवंबर माह में कोरोना में होने वाली मृत्युदर बढ़ी है। ये खतरे की घंटी है। इसलिए सबसे आवश्यक है कि पहले मृत्युदर को कम करना होगा। इसके लिए रास्ता यह है कि सभी को लक्ष्ण नजर आते ही कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाना होगा। ताकि संक्रमित का तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया जा सके। अकसर देखने में आया है कि पहले लापरवाही बरती जाती है। जब केस बिगड़ता है तो अस्पताल पहुंचने तक देर हो जाती है। ऐसे में मरीज को बचाना मुश्किल हो जाता है। इसलिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा जांच और मास्क के साथ सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के नियमों की पालना करनी चाहिए।'' -डाॅ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन सिरसा।

