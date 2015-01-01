पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मास्क न पहनने पर 10 लोगों के काटे चालान

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
शहर में बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों को सबक सिखाने के लिए नगर परिषद की टीम मंगलवार को बाजारों में उतरी। टीम ने कोविड नियमों की अवहेलना करने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए चालान काटे। मंगलवार को मास्क नियम की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले 10 लोगों के चालान काट कर उन पर 500-500 जुर्माना किया गया।

मंगलवार दोपहर बाद नगर परिषद की टीम शहर के रोटी बाजार पहुंची। नप अधिकारी पवन कुमार के नेतृत्व में पहुंची टीम ने सदर बाजार,भादरा बाजार, मोहता मार्केट, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी, रोडी बाजार का दौरा किया। इस दौरान जिन लोगों ने मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं किया था उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए चालान काटे। नगर परिषद टीम ने मंगलवार को 10 लोगों के चालान काटे।

डीसी के आदेश पर नगर परिषद टीम बाजारों में निरीक्षण करने के लिए निकली है। डीसी ने सोमवार को विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेकर निर्देश जारी किए थे कि कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब बाजार में शक्ति की जाए। जो दुकानदार नियमों का पालन नहीं करता हो कि खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाए। ऐसे में सोमवार को एसडीएम यादव के नेतृत्व में टीम बाजार में गई थी, जबकि मंगलवार को नगर परिषद की टीम ने अभियान चलाया। नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह अभियान जारी रहेगा और नियमों की अवहेलना करने वाले लोगों के साथ साथ दुकानदारों के चालान किए जाएंगे।

