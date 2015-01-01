पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर नहीं लगेगा बिजली कट:बिजलीघरों में 110 अतिरिक्त कर्मचारी रहेंगे तैनात, बिजली कटौती की शिकायत मिलते ही तुरंत करना होगा निस्तारण

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
विद्युत निगम ने शहर में दिवाली पर 24 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई के आदेश दिए हैं। दिवाली के मौके पर कोई कटौती न की जाए। जिले के सभी एसडीओ और जेई को अलर्ट रहने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। बिजलीघरों पर अतिरिक्त लाइनमैन तैनात रहेंगे। बिजलीघरों में 110 अतिरिक्त स्टाफ की तैनाती की है। यह स्पेशल स्टाफ किसी तकनीकी फॉल्ट से निपटने को तैयार रहेगा। जबकि इससे पहले शहर में ढीली बिजली की तारों को ठीक करवा दिया गया है।

एसडीएम कर रहे खुद बाजारों का निरीक्षण

त्यौहारी सीजन में बढ़ती बाजारों की भीड़, अतिक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। एसडीएम डॉ. जयवीर यादव ने विभिन्न बाजारों में निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम ने पुलिस बल व अधिकारियों के साथ बाजारों में पैदल निरीक्षण किया और दुकानदारों को निर्देश दिए कि वे जनता की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए किसी प्रकार का अतिक्रमण न करें।

ऑटो मार्केट में पटाखा स्टॉल स्थल का किया दौरा

ऑटो मार्केट में नगराधीश संदीप कुमार ने बुधवार को पटाखा स्टॉल का निरीक्षण किया और अधिकारियों को सभी आवश्यक प्रबंधों को समय पर पुख्ता करने के निर्देश दिए। इससे पूर्व नगराधीश ने फायर ब्रिगेड कार्यालय का निरीक्षण कर दमकल गाडिय़ों के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी ली। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे पटाखा स्टॉल स्थल पर दमकल गाडिय़ों की तैनाती करें।

बिना मास्क लगाए मिले, उसका मौके पर ही करें चालान- डीसी

डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने निर्देश दिए कि कोविड-19 के नियंत्रण को लेकर गंभीरता से कार्य करें और इस दिशा में किसी प्रकार की कोताही न बरतें। उन्होंने कहा कि अब लोगों में मास्क को लेकर पहले जैसी गंभीरता दिखाई नहीं दे रही है, इसलिए कोई भी बिना मास्क लगाए मिले, उसका मौके पर ही चालान करें। आमजन से भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना महामारी से हमें सभी ने मिलकर निपटना है।

