मिशन एडमिशन:फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग में 1100 ने किया आवेदन, बाकी सीटों पर 2 को होगी काउंसिलिंग, बीए व बीकॉम की मेरिट सूची आज होगी जारी

सिरसा
  

राजकीय कॉलेजों में स्नातक कक्षाओं में दाखिले को लेकर गुरुवार को स्टूडेंट्स की फिजिकल काउंसलिंग हुई। काउंसलिंग के लिए कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थी की काफी भीड़ थी। तीनों कॉलेजों में 1100 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के लिए कॉलेजों में कमेटियों का गठन किया गया। जो विद्यार्थियों के दस्तावेजों की जांच कर रहे थे। कॉलेजों में मेरिट सूची शुक्रवार को जारी की जाएगी। जबकि राजकीय नेशनल कॉलेज में आर्ट्स व बीए इवनिंग कक्षा की मेरिट सूची 31 अक्टूबर को जारी होगी। बाकी बची हुई शेष सीटों पर 2 नवंबर को होगी फिजिकल काउंसलिंग होगी।

स्नातक कक्षाओं में दाखिले को लेकर गुरुवार को राजकीय कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थी पहुंचे। कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल द्वारा फिजिकल काउंसलिंग को लेकर कमेटियों गठित की हुई थी। जिन्होंने बच्चों को मार्गदर्शन किया। वहीं बच्चों की संख्या ज्यादा होने के चलते राजकीय नेशनल कॉलेज में लाउड स्पीकर के माध्यम से बच्चों को सोशल डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। जबकि कॉलेजों में काउंसलिंग के अलग-अलग सेंटर बनाए गए।

जाति वर्ग गलत होने से आई परेशानी, एडिट विकल्प के माध्यम से किया दुरुस्त आगे बढ़ाई गई प्रक्रिया

नेशनल कॉलेज, राजकीय महिला कॉलेज व डिंग कॉलेज में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग करवाने के लिए विद्यार्थियों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। तीनों कॉलेजों में करीब 1100 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के दौरान विद्यार्थियों को जाति वर्ग गलत होने के कारण परेशानी आई, लेकिन एडिट विकल्प के माध्यम से दुरूस्त किया गया। कॉलेज प्रशासन की और से मेरिट सूची को तैयार किया जा रहा है, जिसे 30 अक्टूबर को कॉलेज अपनी-अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेंगे। विद्यार्थी कॉलेज के वेब पोर्टल या नोटिस बोर्ड पर सूची में अपना नाम देखकर ऑनलाइन फीस भर सकेंगे। नेशनल कॉलेज की ओर से मेडिकल, नॉन मेडिकल व कॉमर्स ‌कक्षा की, राजकीय महिला कॉलेज के बीए व बीकॉम कक्षा की मेरिट सूची कॉलेज के अपने-अपने वेबपोर्टल पर जारी होगी।

कॉलेजों में काउंसिलिंग के लिए कमेटिंया गठित

फिजिकल काउंसलिंग को लेकर कॉलेजों में कमेटियां गठित की गई। जिन्होंने बच्चों की फिजिकल काउंसलिंग दौरान दस्तावेजों की जांच की। नेशनल कॉलेज में 24, महिला कॉलेज में 15 व डिंग कॉलेज में 6 प्राध्यापकों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई। जिनमें कॉमर्स प्रभारी प्रीति मोंगा, नॉन मेडिकल में भारत भूषण, मेडिकल में डॉ. सुरेखा, आर्ट्स में प्रो. हरपाल सिंह व डॉ. राकेश मड़िया, जबिक इवनिंग में डॉ. सुदेश गुप्ता, कॉमर्स में स्मृति कंबोज प्रभारी बनाए गए हैं। वहीं डिंग कॉलेज में ओवर ऑल प्रभारी डॉ. रविंद्र पुरी हैं। नोडल ऑफिसर नवीन मक्कड़, कन्वीनर मंजू, को-कन्वीनर डॉ. बबलेश, एससी/बीसी प्रभारी प्रो. रमेश, रजिस्ट्रेशन रिटर्न इंचार्ज डॉ. सुनीता सुखीजा, एलिजिबिलिटी संदीप बैनीवाल, प्रो. संदीप कुमार बनाए गए हैं।

2 को ही ऑनलाइन मोड से फीस भरी जाएगी

नेशनल कॉलेज में पहली फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के ‌बाद रिक्त सीटों पर 2 नवंबर को दोबारा काउंसलिंग होगी। ‌जो विद्यार्थी इस काउंसलिंग में भाग नहीं ले पाए। वे 2 नवंबर को काउंसलिंग में भाग लेकर अपना दाखिला सुनिश्चित कर सकेंगें। इसके अलावा उसी दिन ही ऑनलाइन मोड से फीस भरी जाएगी।

कितनी सीटों पर कितने स्टूडेंट्स ने किए आवेदन

राजकीय महिला काॅलेज में बीए की 66 सीटें पर 275 व बीकॉम की 41 सीटें पर 25 छात्राओं ने फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के दौरान आवेदन किया। वहीं नेशनल कॉलेज में बीए की 308 सीटें पर 501, बीएससी मेडिकल की 60 सीटें पर 37, बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल की 92 सीटें पर 30 , बीकॉम की 53 सीटें पर 48 विद्यार्थियों ने फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के दौरान आवेदन किया।

