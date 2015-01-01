पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम:जिले में 78 सेंटरों पर 15155 परीक्षार्थी दो चरणों में देंगे ग्राम सचिव की परीक्षा

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षा के मद्देनजर डीसी आज लेंगे केंद्र अधीक्षकों की बैठक

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग द्वारा आयोजित होने वाली ग्राम सचिव की परीक्षा 9 व 10 जनवरी को होगी। परीक्षा को लेकर जिला में 78 सेंटर बनाए गए है। जिलाभर से 15155 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। परीक्षा दो चरणों में आयोजित होगी। पहले चरण की परीक्षा सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक होगी, जबकि दूसरे चरण में दोपहर 3 बजे से साढ़े 4 बजे तक होगी।

वहीं 10 जनवरी को भी परीक्षा दो चरणों में आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में नकल रोकने के लिए उड़नदस्ते भी समय-समय पर सेंटरों पर निरीक्षण करेंगे। सेंटरों को लेकर आयोग ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि कोविड महामारी को देखते हुए परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले फर्श, दीवारें, गेट, रेलिंग, सीढ़ियां को पूरी तरह से सेनिटाइज किया जाए।

ग्राम सचिव की परीक्षा के जिला में 78 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। वहीं कुछ सेंटरों का पता गलत होने के कारण हरियाणा कर्मचारी आयोग ने स्कूल संचालकों को पत्र भेजकर उसे दुरुस्त करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ताकि परीक्षार्थियों को सेंटर ढूंढने में कोई परेशानी न हो। बता दें कि जिला में परीक्षा को लेकर बनाए गए सेंटरों में कमरों व फर्नीचर की कमी के चलते कई सेंटरों को बदला भी गया है। जहां पर्याप्त कमरों की संख्या है उन सेंटरों को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है। परीक्षा को लेकर प्रत्येक सेंटर पर पुलिस कर्मचारी तैनात रहेंगे।

बॉयोमेट्रिक लगेगी अटेंडेंस

ग्राम सचिव की परीक्षा को लेकर परीक्षा सेंटरों पर बॉयोमेट्रिक मशीनें लगाई जाएंगी। जहां पर आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों की बॉयोमेट्रिक मशीन के जरिए अटेंडेंस लगेगी। वहीं परीक्षार्थियों के क्यूआर कोड स्केन होने के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में एंट्री दी जाएगी। वहीं परीक्षार्थियों की पूरी जांच के बाद ही परीक्षा में बैठ पाएंगे। इसके अलावा कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की हिदायतों की पालना की जाएगी। सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। जबकि जिन सेंटरों पर टीचर्स की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी परीक्षार्थियों को उत्तरपुस्तिका देते वक्त ग्लब्स पहनने जरूरी होंगे।

