कला उत्सव:जिला स्तर पर विजेता रहे 18 छात्र-छात्राएं लेंगे राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता में भाग, 15 से ऑनलाइन लाइव देंगे प्रस्तुतियां

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के तत्वावधान में हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद (एससीईआरटी) द्वारा ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता में जिला स्तर पर प्रथम रहे विजेता राज्य स्तरीय ऑनलाइन लाइव प्रतियोगिताओं में 15 दिसंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक प्रस्तुतियां देंगे। ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिताओं में सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया।

अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए 9 लड़किया व 9 लड़के प्रथम विजेता बने हैं। प्रतियोगिता में मुख्य रूप से संगीत, नृत्य व विजुअल आर्ट्स कंपीटिशन होगा। प्रतियोगिता करवाने के लिए 5 सदस्यीय टेक्निकल टीम का भी गठन किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता के लिए हैड ऑफिस से लिंक भेजा जाएगा। प्रतियोगिता करवाने के लिए अनाज मंडी रोड स्थित राजकीय मॉडल संस्कृति सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में स्थापित कल्चरल सेंटर को चुना गया है। कला उत्सव के ऑलओवर कोऑर्डिनेटर डीपीसी होंगे। बता दें कि यह प्रतियोगिताएं 2 व 3 नवंबर को क्लस्टर लेवल, 10 व 11 नवंबर को ब्लॉक लेवल पर मुख्य रूप से गायन, एकल नृत्य व विजुअल आर्ट्स कंपीटिशन की हुई थी।

राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता में से एक-एक प्रतिभागी को विजेता घोषित किया जाएगा। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता के लिए विभाग की और से लिंक भेजा जाएगा। निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्य ऑनलाइन बच्चों की प्रतिभागी को देखेंगे।प्रतियोगिता करवाने के लिए अनाज मंडी स्थित मॉडल संस्कृति स्कूल में स्थापित कल्चरल सेंटर चुना गया है। इसमें प्रोग्राम नीरज, एमआईएस कोऑर्डिनेटर संदीप कौर, अस्सिटेंट मैनेजर वरूण कुमार, एबीआरसी परमिंद्र सिंह कार्यक्रम करवाएंगे।

