वसूली की तैयारी:लोन लेकर कर्ज नहीं चुका रहे 2626 किसान, अब 78 करोड़ रुपये वसूलने के लिए भेजे जाएंगे नोटिस

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • नई स्कीम के तहत बकाया की वसूली भी हो जाएगी और किसानों को 50 प्रतिशत का लाभ

भूमि विकास बैंक से लोन लेकर जिला के 2626 किसान भुगतान नहीं कर रहे हैं, जिससे बैंक का 78 करोड़ से ज्यादा का फंड खतरे में है। ऐसे में डिफाल्टर किसानों से वसूली के लिए अब जिला सिरसा प्राथमिक सहकारी कृषि एवं ग्रामीण बैंक ने किसानों को नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया है। सरकार ने भी ऐसे किसानों के लेकर नई स्कीम लांच कर दी है जिससे बकाया की वसूली भी हो जाएगी और किसानों को भी सीधा 50 प्रतिशत का लाभ होगा।

जिला सिरसा प्राथमिक सहकारी कृषि एवं ग्रामीण बैंक किसानों को भूमि पर लोन देता है। किसान बैंक के माध्यम से अपनी भूमि पर लोन लेकर फसल पैदा करके चुका सकते हैं। लेकिन जिला के 2626 किसान ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने लोन तो ले लिया लेकिन पैसा बैंक को वापस नहीं किया। ऐसे में बैंक की ओर से ऐसे किसानों को बार-बार नोटिस भेजे गए लेकिन लोन वापस न आने पर इन किसानों को डिफाल्टर घोषित कर दिया है।

जिला सिरसा प्राथमिक सहकारी कृषि एवं ग्रामीण बैंक के चेयरमैन सुखबीर सिंह व बैंक के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि जिला सिरसा मेें भूमि विकास बैंक के 2626 किसानों पर 78 करोड़, 21 लाख, 69 हजार रुपये की ऋण राशि बकाया है। इस राशि को वसूलने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं और नोटिस भी भेजे जा रहे हैं।

सरकार ने जारी की स्कीम: एकमुश्त जमा करवा किसान उठा सकते हैं लाभ

जिला सिरसा प्राथमिक सहकारी कृषि एवं ग्रामीण बैंक के चेयरमैन सुखबीर सिंह व बैंक के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि सरकार ने दिवाली पर किसानों को ब्याज माफी का तोहफा दिया है। अब भूमि विकास बैंक से जुड़े किसान 31 दिसंबर तक बैंक का ऋण एक मुश्त चुकाकर ब्याज राशि में 50 प्रतिशत और जुर्माना राशि में 100 प्रतिशत छूट पा सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना से जिले के 2626 से अधिक किसानों को लाभ होगा। इस योजना की अवधि समाप्त होने पर ऋणी किसानों को सरचार्ज व ब्याज समेत ऋणी राशि की अदायगी करनी होगी।

किसानों के लिए योजना जारी कर दी है: चेयरमैन

ये योजना 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक लागू रहेगी। किसानों को इस अवधि के दौरान बैंक की शाखा में आकर अपना हिसाब-किताब तैयार करवा एक मुश्त राशि जमा करवा योजना का लाभ लेना होगा। 31 दिसंबर के बाद किसानों को ब्याज व पेनल्टी समेत ऋणी राशि अदायगी करनी होगी।- सुखबीर सिंह, चेयरमैन, जिला सिरसा प्राथमिक सहकारी कृषि एवं ग्रामीण बैंक।

