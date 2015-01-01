पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:4 साल पहले हुए गेहूं घोटाले में जेल जा चुके 3 एएफएसओ और एक स्टोर कीपर सस्पेंड

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
जिला में चार साल पहले हुए 15000 क्विंटल गेहूं घोटाले में पकड़े गए खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी एएफएसओ जगतपाल, एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदारा, एएफएसओ संजीव और स्टोर कीपर रविंद्र को जेल भेजने के बाद मंगलवार को मुख्यालय ने उन्हें सस्पेंड कर दिया है। फिलहाल पकड़े गए सभी आरोपी हिसार जेल में है। इस मामले की जांच अब सीआईए पुलिस कर रही है।

वर्ष 2017 में विभाग के कमिश्रर राम निवास ने गेहूं घोटाले को अंजाम देने के आरोप में एएफएसओ जगतपाल, नरेंद्र सरदाना, इंस्पेक्टर संजीव कुंडू, मनोज कुमार, अशोक कुमार, सुनील, सब इंस्पेक्टर रविंद्र और शमशेर सिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद डीएफएससी अशोक बंसल की शिकायत पर उक्त अधिकारियों के खिलाफ शहर थाने में पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी व गबन का केस दर्ज किया। इस घोटाले की परतें खोलने के लिए विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर केके बिश्रोई स्वयं सिरसा आए थे।

उन्होंने कॉन्फेड के अधिकारियों से डिटेल निकलवाई तो खुलासा हुआ कि किस प्रकार अधिकारियों ने अपने चहेते डिपो होल्डरों के नाम बिल काटकर 15 हजार क्विंटल गेहूं घोटाले को अंजाम दिया। गेहूं घोटाले में पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए 6 अधिकारियों की गिरफ्तारी की सूचना पुलिस ने जिला कार्यालय खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग को दे दी।

इस घोटाले को अंजाम देने में डिपू होल्डर से लेकर डीएफएससी तक शामिल रहे हैं। इसलिए इस मामले में दो साल के दौरान डीएफएससी रहे चार अधिकारियों को आरोपी बनाया हुआ है। जिसमें दिवानचंद, हंसराज भादू रिटायर्ड हो चुके हैं। जबकि सुभाष सिहाग और राजेश आर्य वर्तमान में किसी अन्य जिला में अधिकारी है। इसलिए इनकी गिरफ्तार के बाद ही इस घोटाले में अहम खुलासे होने लाजिमी है। इस पूरे मामले में 70 अधिक आरोपी है। जिनमें 58 डिपू होल्डर है।

पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज एफआईआर में खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के तत्कालीन डीएफएससी सुभाष सिहाग, डीएफएससी राजेश आर्य, डीएफएससी दीवानचंद शर्मा, डीएफएससी हंसराज भादू, एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदाना, एएफएसओ जगतपाल के अलावा विभाग के 6 इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था ।

मुख्यालय की तरफ से चारों आरोपियों को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। आदेश हमारे पास आ गए हैं। उनकी जगह अभी नए एएफएसओ विभाग ने नियुक्त नहीं किये है। -सुरेंद्र सैनी, डीएफएससी, सिरसा।

