पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुरक्षा के इंतजाम:सिटी में लगे 49 लाख से 96 हाई रेजुलेशन कैमरे

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपराधियों व ट्रैफिक स्थिति पर रखेंगे नजर

सीसीटीवी कैमरे शहर में अपराध व अपराधियों पर पूरी तरह से शिकंजा कसने के लिए कारगर साबित होंगे। इसके साथ-साथ जहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे शहर में अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने में सहायक सिद्ध होंगे वहीं शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुधारने में भी मददगार साबित होंगे। एसपी भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे 49 लाख 75 हजार रुपये की लागत से 96 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। इसका प्रसारण शुरू हो गया है।

शुक्रवार को बिजली मंत्री ने रणजीत सिंह ने कैमरों का उद्घाटन किया। इस अवसर पर डीसी प्रदीप कुमार, पुलिस अधीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह, जिला नगर आयुक्त संगीता तेतरवाल, अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त उत्तम सिंह, एसडीएम जयवीर यादव, उप पुलिस अधीक्षक संजय बिश्रोई, आर्यन चौधरी मौजूद थे। एसपी ने कहा कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे की लगातार हर गतिविधि पर नजर होने से आपराधिक प्रवृति के लोगों में खुद ब खुद मानसिक प्रभाव पड़ेगा और अपराध पर अंकुश लगेगा।

देश के महानगरों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम काफी पहले पूरा हो चुका है, अब सिरसा भी इस प्रणाली से जुड़ चुका है। विज्ञान व तकनीक ने चुनौतियों से लड़ने की ताकत भी प्रदान की है और सुविधाओं को सरल कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन कैमरों को एक कंट्रोल रूम से जोड़ा गया है और शहर में इनके माध्यम से पुलिस कर्मियों की 24 घंटे नजर रहेगी। कंट्रोल रूम में पुलिस कर्मी को यदि किसी स्थान पर कोई संदिग्ध गतिविधि नजर आती है तो वह आसपास तैनात पीसीआर अथवा पुलिस कर्मियों को तुरंत अलर्ट कर देगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें