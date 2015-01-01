पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:सेटेलाइट से आग लगाने की 546 लोकेशन आईं, 223 पर 5.67 लाख जुर्माना लगाया

सिरसा40 मिनट पहले
जिला में पिछले दिनों बारिश से आमजन को आसमान में फैल धुएं(स्मॉग) से राहत महसूस की है। शनिवार शाम पीएम 2.5 (एक्यूआई) एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 96 तक पहुंचा। जोकि काफी संतोषजनक बताया जाता है। लेकिन रात्रि में पीएम 2.5पॉल्यूशन का स्तर 302 तक पहुंच जाता है। इसका कारण जिला व साथ लगते पंजाब के इलाकों में धान की पराली जलाना है।

पराली जलाने के मामलों में प्रशासन सख्त है, जिन 25 गांवों में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जलाना सामने आता है, उनमें विभागीय टीमें नजर रखे हुए हैं। लेकिन शाम होते ही किसान खेतों में पराली आग लगाते हैं। सेटेलाइट से आग की 546 लोकेशन आई हैं, जिसमें 226 जगह पराली जलाना पाया गया है, जबकि 290 जगह की लोकेशन फेक मिलीं हैं। पराली जलाने वाले 223 किसानों के चालान किए गए हैं। जिन्हें 5 लाख 67 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

पिछले वर्ष जिला में पराली जलाने के 495 मामले सामने आए थे, जिनमें 110 किसानों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था। 215 किसानों को 6 लाख 30 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया था। जबकि इससे पहले वर्ष 2018 में 66 गांव के 1931 किसानों ने 2900 एकड़ में पराली को जलाया था। जिनको जुर्माना लगाया गया था। लेकिन पिछले वर्ष प्रशासन की सख्ती से एक चौथाई पराली जलाने के मामले आए। जिन किसानों ने पराली जलाई उनके साथ सख्ती से निपटा गया था। इस बार भी जिला प्रशासन अलर्ट है।

असिस्टेंट एग्रीकल्चर इंजीनियर डीएस यादव ने बताया कि फसल अवशेष जलाने से भूमि में मौजूद कई उपयोगी बैक्टीरिया व कीट नष्ट हो जाते हैं। मिट्टी की जैविक गुणवत्ता भी प्रभावित होती है। किसान बॉयोमास एनर्जी, खेतों में छप्पर और मशरूम की खेती आदि में फसल अवशेष का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं। किसानों से अपील की कि वे फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को अपनाएं, धान के फानों को जलाने की बजाए उनका प्रबंधन करें। जीरो बर्निंग लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने वाली पंचायतों को सम्मानित किए जाने की भी योजना है।

