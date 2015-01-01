पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जेसीडी कैंपस सहित 56 नए संक्रमित मिले, 97 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर में मिल चुके अक्टूबर से ज्यादा केस, विभाग ने बाई प्लानिंग

त्यौहार के बाद कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ जिला प्रशासन भी चिंतित है। आधे नवंबर में ही अक्टूबर के आंकड़ों के नजदीक पहुंच गए हैं जबकि मौत का सिलसिला भी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आमजन से अपील की है कि पहले से बीमार व्यक्तियों का खास ध्यान रखा जाए। तभी कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला रोका जा सकेगा।

कोरोना से अब तक 6614 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से हालांकि 5935 ठीक हो चुके हैं लेकिन अभी भी 586 केस एक्टिव हैं। कोरोना काल की पहली लहर में अगस्त माह में सबसे ज्यादा 2303 केस मिले थे और 45 की मौत हुई थी। लेकिन अब नवंबर में एक बार फिर दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई हैं और केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। पूरे अक्टूबर में 1616 केस सामने आए जबकि 16 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। लेकिन नवंबर अभी आधा गुजरा है और अभी तक ही कोरोना के 1100 से ज्यादा केस मिल चुके हैं।

सिरसा सिटी में 45 केस

सिरसा सिटी से 45 केस हैं। सिरसा सिटी से डबवाली रोड, एमसी कॉलोनी, रेलवे माल गोदाम रोड, हुडा सेक्टर-20, जेसीडी कैंपस, अग्रसेन कॉलोनी, कोर्ट कॉलोनी, भीम कॉलोनी, मेला ग्राउंड, आरएसडी कॉलोनी, गुरु नानक नगर, प्रेम नगर से मिले हैं। ग्रामीण एरिया से 11 केस सामने आए हैं। इनमें डबवाली से 5 केस, कालांवाली, ओढ़ां, बड़ागुढ़ा, माधोसिंघाना से 1-1 केस, नाथूसरी चौपटा से 2 केस मिले हैं। 97 संक्रमित ठीक होकर घर लौट गए।

कोरोना से मौत रोकना सबसे जरूरी: सिविल सर्जन

कमजोर इम्युनिटी या पहले से बीमार चल रहे इसकी चपेट में आ जाए तो उन्हें बचाना मुश्किल हो जाता है। आमजन से अपील है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा जांच करवाएं व ख्याल रखें। '' -डॉ. कृष्ण , सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

