पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता:म्यूजिक वोकल, म्यूजिक इंस्ट्रूमेंटल व फॉक डांस में 6 प्रतिभागियों ने दीं ऑनलाइन प्रस्तुतियां, टेक्निकल टीम की देखरेख हुआ कार्यक्रम

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन जिला स्तर पर प्रथम रहे विजेता प्रतिभागियों ने बुधवर को राज्य स्तरीय ऑनलाइन लाइव प्रतियोगिता में प्रस्तुतियां दी। ऑनलाइन राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव में दूसरे दिन 6 लड़कों ने अपनी-अपनी निर्णायक मंडल के समक्ष लाइव प्रस्तुति दी। राज्य स्तरीय ऑनलाइन लाइव प्रतियोगिता में बुधवार को लड़कों ने म्यूजिक वोकल फॉक, म्यूजिक वोकल क्लासिकल, म्यूजिक इंस्ट्रूमेंटल फॉक, म्यूजिक इंस्ट्रूमेंटल क्लासिकल, डांस फॉक, डांस क्लासिकल में भाग लिया। प्रतियोगिता के लिए हैड ऑफिस से लिंक भेजा गया। जिस पर ऑनलाइन लाइव जुड़कर विद्यार्थियों ने प्रस्तुतियां दीं। अनाज मंडी रोड स्थित राजकीय मॉडल संस्कृति स्कूल में स्थापित कल्चरल सेंटर में 18 दिसंबर तक राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

हायर एजुकेशन की ओर से निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्य ऑनलाइन जुड़कर प्रतिभागियों की प्रस्तुतियां देख रहे

राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव में प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए बुधवार को 6 लड़कों ने अपनी प्रस्तुतियां दी। हायर एजुकेशन की ओर से निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्य ऑनलाइन जुड़कर प्रतिभागियों की प्रस्तुतियां देख रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्तर के विजेता निर्णायक मंडल द्वारा चयनित किए जाएंगे।- नरेंद्र शम्मी, सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी, समग्र शिक्षा सिरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें