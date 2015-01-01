पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफलता:जिले के 196 में से 63 स्टूडेंट्स ने उत्तीर्ण की सुपर-100 परीक्षा

सिरसा2 दिन पहले
  • प्रदेश में बने चार सेंटरों में मिलेगी निशुल्क कोचिंग

प्रदेशभर में सुपर-100 की ली गई परीक्षा का परिणाम विभाग ने घोषित किया। परीक्षा के पहले चरण में जिला के 63 विद्यार्थियों ने उत्तीर्ण की। द्वितीय लेवल की परीक्षा के लिए विद्यार्थी बाहर जाकर तैयारी करेंगे। जिनको ‌शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आईआईटी-जेईई एडवांस की निशुल्क कोचिंग दी जाएगी। सुपर-100 की परीक्षा के हिसार, रेवाड़ी, पंचकूला और करनाल में बने सेंटर पर विद्यार्थी तैयारी करेंगे। हरियाणा जिले में से सुपर-100 विद्यार्थियों को चयन किया जाएगा।

सुपर-100 परीक्षा के नोडल अधिकारी नीरज पाहुजा ने बताया कि कि इस बार सुपर-100 की परीक्षा देने के लिए जिले में से 225 विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। जिसमें से 196 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देने पहुंचे थे। जिले के 63 विद्यार्थियों ने पहले लेवल की परीक्षा पास कर ली है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संत कुमार ने कहा कि आईआईटी व नीट की प्रवेश परीक्षाओं के लिए सरकारी बच्चे भी आगे आ रहे हैं।

इससे पता चलता है कि सरकारी स्कूल निजी स्कूलों से पीछे नहीं हैं। जिले के 96 विद्यार्थियों ने सुपर-100 की परीक्षा पास कर ली है। अब विद्यार्थी दूसरे लेवल की परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए हिसार, पंचकूला,रेवाड़ी और करनाल में बने केंद्रों पर जाकर तैयारी करेंगे।

