31 जनवरी को चलेगा पल्स पोलियो अभियान:जिले में बनाए 717 बूथ, 44 ट्रांजिट और 158 मोबाइल टीम गठित, 1 लाख 49 हजार बच्चों को खुराक पिलाई जाएगी

सिरसा
सिरसा। पोलियो मुक्त अभियान रैली को सिविल सर्जन ने दिखाई झंडी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सिविल सर्जन ने जागरूकता रैली को दिखाई झंडी

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 31 जनवरी से पल्स पोलियो अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए अधिकारियों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। इस दौरान जिला भर के 1 लाख 49 हजार बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। शुक्रवार को पल्स पोलियो अभियान से पहले निकाली गई जागरूकता रैली को सिविल सर्जन ने झंडी दिखाई।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. कृष्ण कुमार ने पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार को नागरिक अस्पताल में पोलियो रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया। इस रैली में एएनएम ट्रेनिंग स्कूल एवं लॉर्ड शिवा स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग की छात्राओं ने भाग लिया।

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि जिला में अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए 717 बूथ, 44 ट्रांजिट टीम एवं 158 मोबाइल टीम बनाई गई है, जिसमें एक लाख 49 हजार 356 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी।

जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. बालेश बांसल ने बताया कि इस कार्य को सुचारू रूप से करने के लिए 156 सुपरवाइजर व 3028 वैक्सीनेशन बूथ मैंबर लगाये गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी को हिदायत दी गई है कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों के स्लम एरिया व हाई रिस्क एरिया (ईट भट्‌ठों और घुमंतू आदि) पर अधिक ध्यान दें तथा यह सुनिश्चित करें कि कोई बच्चा न छूटे।

उन्होंने आमजन से आह्वान किया कि अपने सभी पांच साल तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा अवश्य पिलाएं। इस अवसर पर उप सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. बालेश बंसल, डॉ. बुधराम, डॉ. राजेश चौधरी, चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. संदीप गुप्ता, एसएमओ डाॅ. आरके दहिया, डाॅ. अपूर्वा सिंह, योगेश खन्ना, देवेंद्र मोंगा, ट्रेनिंग स्कूल की प्राचार्या उर्मिल कुमारी, बिमला रानी, सुशीला, कुलदीप कौर, एएनएम दर्शना, एमपीएचडब्लू सौरभ, एएनएम निर्मला भी उपस्थित थे।

