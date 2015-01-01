पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में पांच को भेजा जेल:शेरपुरा से पकड़े गिरोह से 826 सिम और 19 मोबाइल बरामद

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में पकड़े गए गिरोह के 15 सदस्यों से रिमांड के दौरान लगातार सिम बरामद हो रहे हैं। अब तक हजारों सिम सीआईए पुलिस बरामद कर चुकी है। 3 दिन पहले शेरपुरा से पकड़े गए 7 सदस्यीय गिरोह से 826 सिम, 19 मोबाइल और एक लैपटॉप बरामद किया गया है। इससे पहले शनिवार को पहले दिन डिंग से पकड़े गए 4 सदस्यीय गिरोह से भी 2659 सिम और 29 मोबाइल बरामद किए गए थे।

इस प्रकार दोनों गिरोह से अब तक 4 हजार से अधिक सिम बरामद किए जा चुके है। इसके अलावा अब तक इस मामले में तीन केस दर्ज करके 15 लोग गिरफ्तार कर लिए हैं। रविवार को शेरपुरा से पकड़े गए 7 सदस्यीय गिरोह में से 5 को रिमांड पूरा होने के बाद जेल भेज दिया है। जबकि मास्टरमाइंड संजय सहित विकास को दो दिन के रिमांड पर और लिया है। रविवार को पुलिस ने इस गिरोह से 826 सिम और मोबाइल कैमरी व शेरपुरा से बरामद किए। शनिवार को 41 सिम के साथ पकड़े दो युवकों पर केस दर्ज किया।

ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में पुलिस ठगी का बड़ा गिरोह पकड़े जाने का दावा कर रही है। पकड़े गए युवाओं पर लाखों रुपये एंठने के आरोप हैं। मगर पुलिस ने रिमांड अवधि के दौरान भी केवल सिम और मोबाइल ही बरामद किए हैं। कंपनियों से ऐंठी गई राशि बारे में पुलिस ने अभी तक कोई सूचना नहीं दी है। इसलिए जिला में इस मामले को लेकर भी चर्चाएं शुरू हो गई है। किसी का कहना है कि पुलिस युवाओं को अपना टारगेट बना रही है तो कुछ का कहना है कि इतने भारी मात्रा में सिम रखे हुए हैं तो कुछ तो गड़बड़ जरूर है।

