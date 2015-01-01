पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:84 नए केस मिले, एक की मौत, सिविल अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर डॉक्टर व परिवार के 5 सदस्य भी संक्रमित

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिरसा बाजार में उड़ी नियमों की धज्जियां, रोड़ी बाजार में बिना मास्क भीड़ में घूम रहे लोग।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है लेकिन आम जनता के साथ-साथ जिला प्रशासन भी लापरवाह हो गया है। जहां एक ओर बाजारों में भीड़ अनकंट्रोल हो रही है और नियमाें की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर बसों में भी समस्या गंभीर है। सवारियों की संख्या अधिक है जबकि मास्क नियमाें का पालन नहीं हो रहा। नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने भी बाजार में अभियान बंद कर दिया है जिससे दुकानदार भी लापरवाह हो गए हैं।

इसी का नतीजा है कि एक बार फिर केस बढ़ने के साथ-साथ कोरोना से होने वाली मृत्युदर बढ़ गई है। शहर के रानियां गेट निवासी 48 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। उक्त व्यक्ति को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। वायरल के साथ किडनी संबंधी बीमारी और शूगर से ग्रसित व्यक्ति की हालत बिगड़ी ताे उसे अग्रोहा रेफर करना पड़ा। अग्रोहा मेडिकल में उपचार के दौरान व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। शनिवार को जिला भर में 81 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में ड्यूटीरत डॉक्टर और उसकी फैमिली के 5 सदस्य भी संक्रमित मिले हैं। उक्त डॉक्टर कोविड-19 का प्रशासनिक काम और ओपीडी में भी ड्यूटी देते थे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डॉक्टराें का मानना है कि दूसरी लहर में केस बढ़ने का सबसे बड़ा कारण बाजारों में बढ़ रही भीड़ है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं और मास्क के साथ-साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जांच में देरी भी बड़ा कारण है जिस कारण मृत्युदर बढ़ रही है। शहर के रोड़ी बाजार, सदर बाजार, हिसारिया बाजार, भादरा बाजार में दिन भर भारी भीड़ नजर आई।

लावारिस हालत में मिले व्यक्ति की इलाज के दौरान मौत

अनाज मंडी रोड पर स्थित अरोड़वंश स्कूल के सामने रेलवे लाईन पर बीती 13 नवंबर को लावारिस हालत में मिले घायल व्यक्ति की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी था। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को पहचान के लिए सिरसा के सामान्य अस्पताल के शव गृह में 72 घंटों के लिए रखा है। जीआरपी चौकी प्रभारी लक्ष्मण राम ने बताया रेलवे लाइन पर एक व्यक्ति लावारिस हालत में पड़ा मिला था।

ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले का एक आरोपी निकला पॉजिटिव

ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में पकड़े गए गिरोह के सदस्यों में से एक आरोपी दैय्यड़ निवासी राजेश कुमार कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकल आया है। इसलिए उसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। जबकि उसके बाकी सदस्यों को कोर्ट में पेश करके एक को जेल भेज दिया है। जबकि सिम सप्लायर सहित चार साथियों को तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। वहीं दूसरे गिरोह के 7 सदस्य पहले से रिमांड पर चल रहे हैं। उन्हें रविवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

