कोरोना अपडेट:6 दिन में 9 लोगों की हो चुकी मौत, डॉक्टर्स बोले- देरी से रिपोर्टिंग बन रही कारण

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना अब खतरनाक मोड पर है। मंगवार को दो बुजुर्ग संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई जबकि 43 नये केस सामने आए हैं। 6 दिन से लगातार मौत का सिलसिला चल रहा है और 6 दिन में 9 की मौत हो चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मौत का मुख्य कारण देरी से मरीजों का अस्पताल पहुंचना है। यदि समय पर जांच कराएं और इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे तो उन्हें बचाया जा सकता है।

शहर के ए-ब्लॉक निवासी 92 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। उक्त व्यक्ति काे वायरल के साथ अन्य किडनी, हार्ट की समस्या भी थी। कोरोना से हालत बिगड़ी तो अस्पताल में लाया गया। इलाज के बावजूद हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ और उम्र भी अधिक होने के कारण कंट्रोल करने में परेशानियां हुई। इसके अलावा डबवाली निवासी 85 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की भी कोरोना से मौत हो गई। उक्त महिला को कोरोना संक्रमण मिलने के बाद बठिंडा के अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था और वहीं उपचार चल रहा था।

मंगलवार को जिला भर से 43 नये केस कोरोना के सामने आए हैं। इनमें सिरसा सिटी के 21 केस जबकि अन्य 22 केस ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के हैं। सिरसा सिटी में कोरोना केस नई हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, कोर्ट कॉलोनी, राम कॉलोनी, डीसी कॉलोनी, सुभाष कॉलोनी, बेगू रोड, लोहिया बस्ती, नोहरिया बाजार, आर्य समाज रोड, सरकूलर रोड, कीर्ति नगर, एफ-ब्लॉक, रोड़ी गेट से मिले हैं। डबवाली, ऐलनाबाद और रानियां से 2-2 केस मिले हैं। ओढ़ां, बड़ागुढ़ा और चौपटा से 1-1 केस सामने आए हैं।

लोगों की लापरवाही बन रही संक्रमण का कारण

लोगों ने लापरवाही बरतना शुरू कर दिया है। यदि समय पर जांच और समय पर इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे तो इलाज किया जा सकता है और मरीजों को बचाया जा सकता है। सैंपलिंग विभाग की ओर से बढ़ा दी गई है। प्रतिदिन 1000 से ज्यादा सैंपल लेकर जांच की जा रही है। आम जनता को जागरूक होना होगा तभी संक्रमण पर रोक लग सकती है।'' -डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

