  • 947 Daughters Born Against One Thousand Boys, Last Year Was 5 Places Backward In The State, Sirsa, Who Remained Sirmour For Three Consecutive Years, Claimed To Be The Top This Time.

लिंगानुपात में सुधार:एक हजार लड़कों के मुकाबले जन्मीं 947 बेटियां, पिछले साल प्रदेश में 5 पायदान पिछड़ा था लगातार तीन साल सिरमौर रहने वाला सिरसा, इस बार टॉप बना रहने का दावा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
बेटियां बचाने की मुहिम में जिला प्रदेश में प्रथम रहा है। 10 महीनों में एक हजार लड़कों के मुकाबले 947 बेटियां जन्मी हैं। लिंगानुपात सुधारने में सिरसा ने पानीपत को पछाड़ प्रदेश में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। जबकि वर्ष 2019 के लिंगानुपात में सिरसा 5 पायदान पिछड़ गया था। लेकिन इस बार स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सतर्कता और लोगों में जागरूकता से लिंगानुपात सुधरा है। जिससे लिंगानुपात सुधार की दिशा में सिरसा के सिरमौर बनने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। इसी के साथ विभाग बेटियां बचाने की मुहिम में जोरशोर से जुट गया है।

पड़ोसी राज्यों में सख्ती नहीं होने से खुलेआम भ्रूण लिंग जांच का धंधा होता था। उसी गिरोह के तार सिरसा से भी जुड़े होना बताया गया। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन और सिरसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मुस्तैदी से पिछले पांच साल में हरियाणा के सिरसा, हिसार, फतेहाबाद व डबवाली के अलावा पंजाब के बठिंडा, मलोट, मोगा, फाजिल्कां, मानसा और राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़, श्रीगंगानगर, नोहर, भादरा सहित 23 जगह छापेमारी कर भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह के मामलों का पर्दाफाश किया गया।

जिसमें उपरोक्त छापेमारी के तहत 140 से ज्यादा कोख के कातिलों को दबोचा है। इनमें ज्यादातर आरोपियों के खिलाफ पीएनडीटी व एमटीपी के तहत केस दर्ज हैं। इसी के नतीजन सिरसा जिला ने लिंगानुपात सुधारने की मुहिम में प्रदेश में तीन बार पहला स्थान अर्जित किया था। जिसमें वर्ष 2015 में लिंगानुपात 915, वर्ष 2016 में 926 व वर्ष 2018 में 935 लिंगानुपात के साथ प्रदेश में सिरमौर बना था। लेकिन पिछले वर्ष सिरसा 5 पायदान पिछड़ गया था। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग लिंगानुपात की खाई को पाटने में लगा है। ताकि बेटियां बचाने के साथ- साथ सिरसा को प्रदेश में फिर अव्वल लाया जा सके।

जिला में लिंगानुपात 947 के साथ प्रदेश में पहला स्थान अर्जित किया है। इस बार सिरसा को टॉप पर रखने के हर संभव प्रयास जारी हैं। एसएमओ व एमओ को अलर्ट किया है।- डॉ. विरेश भूषण, डिप्टी सीएमओसिरसा।

