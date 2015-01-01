पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:98 नए मरीज मिले, तेजी से बढ़ रहे संक्रमितों को देखते बढ़ाई सैंपलिंग, 2 दिन में 6 की मौत

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है और दो दिन के भीतर ही 6 संक्रमितों की माैत हो गई है। इससे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी चिंतित हैं। शूगर, ब्लड प्रैशर और हृदय रोगों से ग्रसित कोरोना संक्रमित रोगियों को ढूंढ़कर लाना अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए चुनौती साबित हो रहा है। अब तक जिला में 90 मौत हो चुकी है जिसमें 52 ऐसे थे जिनके अस्पताल पहुंचने के 5 दिन के भीतर और 27 संक्रमितों की 2 दिन के भीतर ही मौत हो गई।

बुधवार को कोरोना से तीन मौत हो गई है। गांव वैदवाला निवासी 49 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हुई। उक्त व्यक्ति हिसार में उपचाराधीन था। शहर की नई हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी 73 वर्षीय महिला की भी कोरोना से मौत हो गई। उक्त महिला शहर के ही एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन थी। तीसरी मौत गांव नाथूसरी कलां निवासी 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की हुई है।

सिरसा सिटी से 56 केस जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 42 केस मिले

बुधवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 98 केस सामने आए हैं। इसमें सिरसा सिटी से 56 केस हैं जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 42 केस मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की समीक्षा रिपोर्ट डराने वाली है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का आकलन कहता है कि अब 18 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन करीब 100 केस मिलेंगे। यानी 18 नवंबर तक कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 6798 तक पहुंच जाएगा। यदि अभी कंट्रोल नहीं किया गया तो आंकड़ा बढ़ सकता है। बुधवार को डबवाली से 9 केस, ऐलनाबाद से 3 केस, कालांवाली और नाथूसरी चौपटा से 5-5 केस, रानियां से 9 केस मिले हैं। बड़ागुढ़ा से भी 9 केस और चौटाला से 2 केस सामने आए हैं।

डॉक्टर बोले: डरें नहीं, जांच करवाएं, संक्रमित मिले तुरंत करवाएं इलाज

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने आमजन से आह्वान किया है कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए जरूरी हिदायतों का पालन करें। उन्होंने कहा कि आमजन जांच से घबराने की बजाय आगे आएं। यदि संक्रमित मिल भी गए तो परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है, समय पर इलाज मिल पाएगा। डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि खासकर सभी को ऐसे रोगियों का ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है जो शूगर, ब्लड प्रैशर या हृदय रोगों से ग्रसित हैं। क्योंकि यदि वे संक्रमित हो गए और समय पर अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचे तो बचाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास इलाज से संबंधित सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं।

अब जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा और सैंपलिंग बढ़ा दी है

हमने जिला स्तर पर कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपलिंग बढ़ा दी है। इतना ही नहीं टेस्टिंग लैब की केपेसिटी भी बढ़ा दी है और 500 की बजाय अब 1000 से ज्यादा सैंपल की जांच सिविल अस्पताल में ही होने लगी है। इसका लाभ ये है कि सैंपल बाहर नहीं भेजने पड़ते और यहीं जांच के बाद रिपोर्ट मिल जाती है। आमजन काे भी जागरुक किया जाएगा।'' -डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

