  A Month After Buying Moong, The Farmers Were Agitated After Being Rejected, The Protest Was Done In Front Of The Small Secretariat, Memorandum Submitted To The Deputy Commissioner

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:मूंग खरीदने के एक माह बाद रिजेक्ट किए जाने से भड़के किसान लघु सचिवालय के सामने किया प्रदर्शन, उपायुक्त को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
मूंग की फसल किसानों से खरीदने के एक माह बाद वेयर हाउस अधिकारियों की ओर से रिजेक्ट किए जाने पर भड़के किसानों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं हरियाणा की मंडियों में व्यापारियों की ओर से बिहार और अन्य राज्यों से सस्ते दामों पर धान की खरीद कर हरियाणा की मंडियों में सरकारी भाव पर बेचने और किसानों की एजेंसियों में अटका फसलों के भुगतान को लेकर किसानों ने डीसी प्रदीप कुमार को मांग पत्र भी सौंपा।

लघु सचिवालय के समक्ष किसानों ने जसवीर सिंह भाटी की अध्यक्षता में प्रदर्शन किया। जिसके बाद किसान डीसी को मिलने पहुंचे। जहां किसानों ने ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए कहा कि किसान राज करण, रवि, पीयूष कुमार और बिमला रानी के नाम पर टोकन काट मूंग की फसल को सरकारी भाव पर बेचा गया था। जिसके एक माह पश्चात भी किसानों के पास फसल की राशि नहीं पहुंची तो किसान इसकी जानकारी लेने के लिए मंडी स्थित सोसायटी की दुकान पर पहुंचे। जिसके पश्चात हैफेड कर्मचारियों ने किसानों की फसल रिजेक्ट किए जाने और फसल को वापस ले जाने की जानकारी दी।

ऐसे में किसानों ने इस मामले की शिकायत सीएम विंडो में भी दी, लेकिन शिकायत पर कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इसके पश्चात किसानों को अधिकारियों की ओर से फसल वापस ले जाने को लेकर दबाव भी बनाया गया था। किसानों ने इस तरह के कई मामलों की जानकारी डीसी को दी। वहीं किसानों ने कहा कि हरियाणा के किसानों की फसल को मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के अनुसार ही खरीदा जा रहा है लेकिन व्यापारी दूसरे राज्य के किसानों से सस्ते दामों पर धान की खरीद कर सरकारी भाव पर बेच रहे है।

मगर प्रशासन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा। किसानों ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि डीसी प्रदीप कुमार की ओर से सभी मांगों को जल्द ही पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया गया है। डीसी ने आश्वासन दिया है कि एजेंसी की ओर से कोई भी फसल की खरीद की जाती है तो उसको किसान को वापस नहीं कर सकती। किसानों के रूके हुए भुगतान को लेकर वह खुद मामले की जांच करवाएंगे।

