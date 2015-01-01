पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:खाने-पीने के सामान से भरा ट्रक किसान आंदोलन में सहयोग के लिए रवाना किया

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिरसा। खाद्य सामग्री से भरे ट्रक को रवाना करते ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष शर्मा।

किसानों के लिए स्व० श्रीमती रेखा शर्मा मैमोरियल ट्रस्ट, सिरसा की ओर से आलू, प्याज, मटर, गोभी, गाजर आदि सब्जियों के साथ-साथ बिस्कुट, भुजिया, सूखा दूध, चीनी, चायपत्ती, गुड़, नमक, मिर्च, हलदी, धनिया, तिरपाल व कंबल आदि खाद्यान्न व संसाधन से भरे ट्रकों को टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना किया गया।

रेखा शर्मा ट्रस्ट एवं ट्रस्ट के सहयोगी सदस्यों भारतभूषण सरदाना, सतीश अरोड़ा, प्रेम जैन, हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के जिलाध्यक्ष हीरालाल शर्मा, लोकेश गुर्जर, राजकुमार शर्मा, राजेश शर्मा, मोहित शर्मा, काशीराम बामनिया, जयप्रकाश पूनिया, राकेश लढ़ा, नन्नू भाई, देवेंद्र अग्रवाल, मिस्त्री भाई, रमेश गोयल, राकेश प्रधान, शंकर वाल्मीकि, विनोद हिटलर, मोहनलाल, सतपाल शेरपुरा, बिल्ला कंगनपुर, विशाल सिंगला, मनोज मटोरिया, मनोज जूहीवाला, दीपक फुटेला, योगेश कक्कड़, वेद सैनी की उपस्थिति में किसानों के सहयोग के लिए ये प्रयास किया गया है।

दिल्ली में चल रहे धरने को समर्थन देने को लोहगढ़ से किसान रवाना

दिल्ली में तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे धरने में समर्थन देने के लिए शनिवार को गांव मसीतां व लोहगढ़ से किसान मजदूर एकता के बैनर तले एक ट्रैक्टर ट्राली सहित कोरी सिंह बराड़ की अध्यक्षता में रवाना हुए। किसान कोरी सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसानों के धरने में समर्थन देने के लिए दिल्ली के टिकरी बॉर्डर पर जाएंगे।

गांव लोहगढ़, चौटाला, भारु खेड़ा, गंगा, गोरीवाला, खुईया, दीवान खेड़ा, डबवाली, ओढ़ा से पहले भी किसानों दिल्ली पहुंचे हुए हैं। जिसके चलते शनिवार को गांव लोहगढ़ व मसीतां से ट्राली में राशन किसान रवाना हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें