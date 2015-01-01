पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी का प्रयास:पीर की दरगाह में चोरी करते एक युवक पकड़ा, एक फरार

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
गांव अहमदपुर दारेवाला में बनी पीर की दरगाह में चोरी का प्रयास करते हुए ग्रामीणों ने एक युवक को काबू कर लिया, जबकि दूसरा भागने में कामयाब हो गया। पकड़े गए युवक की पहचान गांव अहमदपुर दारेवाला निवासी श्रवण कुमार के रूप में हुई है, जबकि दूसरे की पहचान नहीं हुई है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव निवासी परमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शाम करीब 5 बजे के आसपास वह गांव के ही व्यक्ति अमर कुमार के साथ केहरवाला रोड पर घूम रहे थे।

इसी दौरान उन्हें रोड के साथ बनी पीर की दरगाह से कुछ आवाजें सुनाई दी। आवाजें सुनकर जब वे दरगाह के पास गए तो उन्हें देखकर दरगाह में घुसे दो युवक भागकर बाहर निकले जिसमें से गांव का ही युवक श्रवण कुमार भागते समय ईंटों पर गिर गया, जिसे उन्होंने काबू कर लिया जबकि दूसरा भागने में कामयाब हो गया। जब उन्होंने दरगाह के अंदर जाकर देखा तो गुल्लक टूटा पड़ा था।

उन्होंने तुरंत पुलिस को इस संबंध में सूचित किया। पुलिस ने मौके पर आकर ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ के बाद युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई धर्मपाल ने बताया कि सूचना के बाद मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया गया है। एक युवक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। पूछताछ के बाद ही आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

फूलकां के पास माइनर से मिली मृत महिला की नहीं हुई शिनाख्त

करीब एक महीना पहले फूलकां गांव के समीप माइनर से बैग में महिला का शव मिला था। एक माह की अवधि बीत जाने के बाद शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस टीम पंजाब व राजस्थान में भी मृतका की पहचान के लिए प्रयास कर रही है। लेकिन अभी तक पुलिस को कामयाबी नहीं मिल पाई है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी। डीएसपी संजय कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक महिला की पहचान के लिए पुलिस लगातार प्रयास कर रही है। महिला की पहचान के लिए पुलिस पंजाब राजस्थान पुलिस से संपर्क साध रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। जल्द ही महिला की पहचान कर मामले को ट्रेस किया जाएगा और हत्यारोपी को काबू किया जाएगा।

