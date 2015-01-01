पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:मेहनताना मांगने पर सामान को बाहर फेंंकने का आरोप लगाया

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • एसपी को शिकायत देकर लगाई गुहार

गांव चौबुर्जा में स्थित ग्रीन ग्रोथ एग्रो नॉटिक्स फैक्ट्री में काम कर रहे दर्जनों मजदूरों ने फैक्ट्री मालिक पर उनका मेहनताना मांगने पर मारपीट व फैक्ट्री में घटिया सामान बनाने के आरोप लगाते हुए जमाल चौकी व एसपी को एक शिकायत दी है। एसपी को दी शिकायत में जिला सहरसा, बिहार निवासी मैनेजर रामचंद्र यादव ने बताया कि वह उक्त कंपनी में ठेकेदारी का काम करता है। उसने बताया कि कंपनी का मालिक पवन अग्रवाल है, जिसने उसे ठेकेदारी के तहत 5 लाख रुपये प्रतिमाह देने को कहा था, जिसका लिखित ऑर्डर भी मेरे पास है।

रामचंद्र यादव ने बताया कि बीती 2 अक्टूबर 2020 से लेकर 9 नवंबर 2020 तक उसने मजदूरों के साथ फैक्ट्री में काम किया, जिसकी कुल राशि 6.50 लाख रुपये बनती है। इस राशि में से उसने 3.16 लाख रुपये एडवांस लिए थे और उसके 3.34 लाख रुपए और बाकी हैं जबकि फैक्ट्री के मालिक ने मात्र 38725 रुपए का हिसाब बाकी बताया और राशि न लेने पर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

फैक्ट्री मालिक के कहने पर वह 20 मजदूरों को बिहार से काम करने के लिए लेकर आया था, जिनको 70 हजार रुपये प्रतिमाह देने की बात हुई थी, वो भी अभी तक नहीं दी है। उसे वर्करों को पेमेंट करना है, लेकिन पेमेंट न देने के कारण वह उन्हें भी पेमेंट नहीं दे पा रहा है। बीती 10 नवंबर की सुबह फैक्ट्री मालिक के आदेश पर अतुल व सुनील ने सभी वर्करों के साथ गाली-गलौज किया और उन्हें कमरे से बाहर निकाल दिया। यही नहीं उनका सामान भी बाहर फैंक दिया।

