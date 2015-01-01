पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिंगमंडी बना ऑनलाइन ठगी का हब:चंडीगढ़, यूपी और असम से एक्टिवेट करवा एजेंट देकर जाते थे 100 रुपये में एक सिम, अब तक 607 सिम बरामद

सिरसा। ऑनलाइन साइबर ठगी में काबू गिरोह के सात सदस्यों से 327 सिम, 11 मोबाइल फोन व एक लैपटॉप बरामद।
  • ऑनलाइन ठगी से अधिक देश की सुरक्षा से जुड़ा मामला मानकर पुलिस कर रही जांच
  • बड़ा सवाल यही कि इतनी भारी मात्रा में फर्जी दस्तावेज पर कैसे हो रहे सिम एक्टिवेट

ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में पकड़े गए दो गिरोह के 11 सदस्यों को पुलिस ने तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। सीआईए पुलिस की जांच का एक एंगल ऑनलाइन ठगी करके कंपनियों को चूना लगाने वाला तो है ही, मगर इससे ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण जांच का विषय यह बन गया है कि इतनी भारी मात्रा में मोबाइल सिम सिरसा कैसे पहुंच रहे हैं। किस प्रकार के दस्तावेज प्रयोग करके एक एक व्यक्ति सैंकड़ों सिम प्रयोग में ला रहा है।

इसलिए यह मामला ठगी से भी अधिक देश की सुरक्षा से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। अब तक हुई जांच में पुलिस के समक्ष खुलासा हुआ है कि यूपी, बिहार और चंडीगढ के एजेंट आकर ठगी गिरोह के सदस्यों को सिम उपलब्ध करवाकर जा रहे है। इसमें हैरानी वाली बात ये है कि जो सिम वे देकर जाते हैं। वे पहले से ही एक्टिवेट होते हैं।

जिसे ठग सीधा प्रयोग करके हैं और ऑनलाइन ठगी करते हैं। अब महत्वपूर्ण सवाल ये बन जाता है कि जो सिम एक्टिवेट है उनमें दस्तावेज किसके प्रयोग हो रहे हैं। यह खुलासा करने के लिए पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो अब तक तीन चार एजेंट के बारे में महत्वपूर्ण सुराग मिल चुके हैं। टीमें उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार दबिश दे रही है।

पूछताछ कर एजेंट तक पहुंचा जाएगा
सीआईए पुलिस की पूछताछ में यह बात सामने आई है कि एजेंट जो सिम की खेप देकर जाते हैँ। उसकी कीमत 100 रुपये प्रति सिम होती है। एक खेप में 50 सिम से लेकर 500 सिम तक होती है। ऑनलाइन ठगी गिरोह का नेटवर्क इतना बड़ा है कि एजेंट खुद ही ठगों को उनके एरिया में आकर सिम दे जाते हैँ। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह भी है कि कुछ ऑनलाइन कंपनियों से एजेंट पहले से ही कैशबैक ले लेते हैं। वहीं अन्य कंपनियों से कैश बैक लेने के लिए यह ठग अपने दिमागी खेल से ठगी करते हैं। सिरसा जिला में पकड़े जा चुके 11 सदस्यों से अब तक पुलिस 607 सिम बरामद किये जा चुके है। इस गिरोह की सबसे अहम बात यह है कि यह सारे युवक डिंग मंडी एरिया के गांव के आसपास के हैंं।

देर रात को शेरपुरा में दबिश दे पकड़े थे दूसरे गिरोह के 7 सदस्य
सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस ने इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में महत्वपूर्ण सूचना के आधार पर बुधवार की रात को डिंग मंडी एरिया के गांव शेरपुरा क्षेत्र में दबिश दी। पुलिस ने यहां से एक और बड़े गिरोह के 7 सदस्यों को उठाया उनके कब्जा से अवैध 327 सिम, 11 मोबाइल फोन व एक लैपटॉप बरामद किया है । आरोपियों की पहचान अजय कुमार , संजय , गोविंद सिंह , विकास , दर्शन सिंह , संजय निवासियान शेरपुरा व हर्ष पुत्र बनपाल निवासी जोधकां के रुप में हुई है।

अब तक ऑनलाइन ठगी गिरोह में 11 लोग पकड़े जा चुके हैं। सभी को रिमांड पर ले रखा है। अब इस मामले में कैसे ठगी कर रहे थे। इतने भारी मात्रा में सिम इनके पास कैसे पहुंच रहे थे। कितनी ठगी की है। किस माध्यम से की है। यह सब जानकारी रिमांड के दौरान हासिल की जाएगी। इस गिरोह के साथ अन्य लोग कौन जुड़े हुए हैं यह भी पता किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही पूरे मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा। भूपेंद्र सिंह , एसपी सिरसा

