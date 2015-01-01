पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीडीएलयू:पीएचडी की 9 सीटें बढ़ाकर शुरू की दाखिला प्रक्रिया, प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों ने खत्म किया धरना

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विद्यार्थियों का आरोप था कि कॉमर्स विभाग में पीएचडी दाखिले में अनियमितताएं बरती गईं थीं

चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी के कॉमर्स विभाग में पीएचडी दाखिला को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद चले धरना-प्रदर्शन से सीडीएलयू प्रशासन को आखिर दबाव में आना ही पड़ा। अपनी खामी स्वीकार करते हुए सीडीएलयू प्रशासन ने विभिन्न विभागों में पीएचडी की 9 सीटें न केवल बढ़ा दी बल्कि दाखिला प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी। इस पर धरने पर बैठे विद्यार्थियों ने अपने संघर्ष को सफल मानते हुए धरना समाप्त कर दिया।

सीडीएलयू के मुख्य गेट पर डॉ. अंबेडकर स्टूडेंट ऑफ इंडिया के बैनर तले रविंद्र बाल्याण के नेतृत्व में पिछले सोमवार से धरना दिया जा रहा था। धरनारत विद्यार्थियों का आरोप था कि सीडीएलयू प्रशासन के कॉमर्स विभाग में पीएचडी दाखिला में भारी अनियमितताएं बरती गईं। धरने के दौरान 9 दिन तक विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए और पुतले भी फूंके गए। इससे सीडीएलयू प्रशासन दबाव में आ गया और अपनी गलती में सुधार किया।

मंगलवार को सीडीएलयू प्रशासन ने विभिन्न विभागों में 9 सीटें बढ़ाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया और दाखिला के लिए आवेदन भी मांग लिए। अब सीडीएलयू के फिजिकल एजुकेशन, बायोटेक्नोलोजी, जर्नलिज्म एंड मास कम्युनिकेशन, कॉमर्स, एनर्जी एंड इन्वायरन्मेंटल साइंस, फूड साइंस एंड टेक्‍नोलॉजी विभाग में 1-1 सीटें पीएचडी की बढ़ा दी। इसके लिए दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू करते हुए आवेदन भी मांग लिए।

सीडीएलयू की ओर से नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने के बाद रजिस्ट्रार धरना स्थल पर पहुुंचे। उनके साथ डीन ऑफ एकेडमिक प्रो. एसके गहलावत, प्रो. अभय सिंह गोदारा, प्रो. उमेद सिंह यादव, प्रो. विष्णु भगवान, डॉ. रोहतास भी उपस्थित थे। उन्होंने धरनारत छात्रों को नोटिफिकेशन की काॅपी दिखाई और धरना खत्म करने की अपील की। इस पर छात्रों ने धरना खत्म कर दिया गया। छात्र नेता रविंद्र बाल्याण ने यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन का आभार जताया। उन्होंने बताया कि अब दाखिला शुरू हो चुके हैं और आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 3 दिसंबर है। इस अवसर पर संगठन के राष्ट्रीय संरक्षक रविंद्र चौहान व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष प्रीत काशी, जिले सिंह कांटीवाल, नरेंद्र मेहरा, सुरेंद्र इंदल, दारा सिंह, पंकज इंदलिया, कुलविंद्र, वकील आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें