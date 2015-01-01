पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:37 दिन बाद फिर एक दिन में 3 की मौत 6082 पर पहुंचा संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। लेकिन आम लोग अभी भी लापरवाह बने हुए हैं। 37 दिन बाद एक बार फिर एक ही दिन में 3 मौत हुई हैं। इनमें दो व्यक्ति हैं जबकि एक महिला। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मंथन शुरू कर दिया है कि संक्रमण को कैसे कम किया जाए। मंगलवार को कोरोना से तीन मौत हुई। शहर के हरि विष्णु कॉलोनी निवासी 63 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई।

महिला को संक्रमण होने पर अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। इलाज के दौरान हालात नहीं सुधरे और स्थिति बिगड़ती हुई। महिला को शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया थाा। इलाज के दौरान बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। डबवाली निवासी 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की भी कोरोना से मंगलवार को मौत हो गई।

मंगलवार को जिला में 51 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले तो 63 संक्रमित ठीक होकर घर चले गए हैं। सिटी में पिछले हफ्ते मिले केस के आधार पर रेड जोन की संख्या 28 हो गई है। इसी प्रकार ऐलनाबाद में 12 रेड जोन, रानियां में 2 रेड जोन,डबवाली में 17 रेड जोन हैं।

त्योहारी सीजन में संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा: डॉ. वीरेश

त्यौहारी सीजन में संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। एक दिन में तीन मौत चिंता का विषय है। इसलिए अब हम जागरूकता अभियान चलाएंगे। हमने अभियान को लेकर मंथन शुरू कर दिया है।'' -डॉ. वीरेश भूषण, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

