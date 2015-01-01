पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:5 हजार क्विंटल गेहूं के घोटाले में तीन साल बाद एसआईटी ने की जांच शुरू, रिकॉर्ड भी किया तलब

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • 58 डिपो होल्डरों समेत तत्कालीन 4 डीएफएससी, दो एएफएसओ और 6 इंस्पेक्टर हैं नामजद

जिला में 3 साल पहले खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारियो और डिपू होल्डरों की ओर से किये गए 5 हजार क्विंटल गेहूं घोटाले में अब पुलिस विभाग की एसआईटी ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। 3 साल से दबी हुई फाइल को डीएसपी आर्यन चौधरी ने हिलाया है। एसपी ने पुलिस उपाधीक्षक (मुख्यालय) आर्यन चौधरी की अगुवाई में गठित तीन सदस्यीय टीम को यह महत्वपूर्ण जांच पिछले दिनों सौंपी थी।

जांच टीम द्वारा मामले को सिरे चढ़ाने पर पूरे महकमे का हिलना तय है, चूंकि 58 डिपू होल्डरों और विभाग के आधा दर्जन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज पुलिस एफआईआर के अनुसार कार्यवाही होनी है। लगभग तीन वर्ष पहले दर्ज हुए इस मामले में विभाग के तत्कालीन चार डीएफएससी, दो एएफएसओ और 6 इंस्पेक्टर नामजद है।

लाखों रुपये के गेहूं घोटाले में सिरसा जिला के 58 डिपू होल्डरों की सप्लाई तत्काल बंद कर दी गई थी। डिपू होल्डरों के माध्यम से राशन का घोटाला करने पर विभाग के अधिकारियों पर आरोप लगते रहें है। लगभग तीन वर्ष पूर्व एक डिपू होल्डर द्वारा ही मामले का भंडाफोड़ किया गया था। उसकी ओर से शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई कि विभाग के कुछ भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों ने अपने चहेते डिपू होल्डरों को अधिक मात्रा में गेहूं का आंवटन कर दिया, जिसे कार्डधारकों को वितरित नहीं किया गया। बल्कि उसे खुले बाजार में बेचकर कालाबजारी की गई है।

मामले में जांच हुई तो सामने आया कि लगभग 5000 क्विंटल गेहूं का घोटाला किया गया है। मामले में अक्टूबर-2017 में जिला के 58 डिपू होल्डरों के साथ-साथ विभाग के एक दर्जन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ था। लेकिन मामले को दबा दिया गया था। पीडि़त पक्ष की ओर से कोर्ट का द्वार खटखटाया गया और मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करवाने और दोषियों को दंडित करवाने का आग्रह किया गया। कोर्ट के आदेश पर ही एसआईटी का गठन किया गया। अब एसआईटी ने मामले में छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही विभाग के भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने का सिलसिला शुरू होगा।

रिकाॅर्ड लिया, जल्द जांच होगी : चौधरी

पुलिस उपाधीक्षक (मुख्यालय) आर्यन चौधरी ने बताया कि खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के मामले में जांच का कार्य तेज कर दिया गया है। अब तक विभाग से रिकार्ड जुटाया जा रहा था, कुछ रिकाॅर्ड अभी भी बाकी है। एसआईटी ने खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के अलावा डिपू होल्डरों से भी रिकार्ड ले लिया गया है। तमाम रिकार्ड की पड़ताल की जाएगी और इस बारे में जल्द ही रिपोर्ट दाखिल की जाएगी।

इन अधिकारियों पर है मामला दर्ज

पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज एफआईआर में खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के तत्कालीन डीएफएससी सुभाष सिहाग, डीएफएससी राजेश आर्य, डीएफएससी दीवानचंद शर्मा, डीएफएससी हंसराज भादू, एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदाना, एएफएसओ जगतपाल के अलावा विभाग के 6 इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। हालांकि मामले में एक अन्य इंस्पेक्टर का नाम बाहर रखने का भी आरोप है।

रोक रखा कमीशन, होल्डरों ने की जल्द जांच की मांग

खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग द्वारा जिन 58 डिपू होल्डरों को आरोपी बनाया गया है, बताया जाता है कि उनमें कुछ बेगुनाह है। दरअसल, जांच को भटकाने के लिए ऐसा किया गया है। बेगुनाह डिपू होल्डरों द्वारा अपनी बेगुनाही साबित की जाएग। यही वजह है कि दर्जनभर से अधिक डिपू होल्डरों द्वारा मामले की त्वरित जांच की मांग को लेकर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया गया है। उनकी मांग पर ही एसआईटी का गठन हुआ है। विभाग ने मामले से पहले का उनका कमीशन भी रोक रखा है।

