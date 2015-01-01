पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्ड 29 उपचुनाव:बीजेपी-जजपा साथ-साथ, कांडा ने उतारा अपना प्रत्याशी, दो बार पार्षद रहीं सुषमा भी मैदान में, नहीं लड़ेगा इनेलो

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस, बीजेपी और दो आजाद उम्मीदवारों सहित कुल 4 ने किया नामांकन, गुटबाजी छोड़ नेता- कार्यकर्ता लगा रहे जोर

बीजेपी पार्षद ज्ञान देवी के निधन के बाद खाली हुई नगरपरिषद के वार्ड नंबर 29 की सीट पर होने जा रहे उपचुनाव में दो आजाद उम्मीदवारों सहित कुल चार प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। इसके साथ ही यह भी खुलासा हो गया कि हलोपा से सिरसा विधायक गोपाल कांडा की पार्टी बीजेपी को समर्थन ना करके आजाद उम्मीदवार का समर्थन करेगी।

हरियाणा सरकार को बाहर से समर्थन कर रहे विधायक गोपाल कांडा की ओर से आजाद उम्मीदवार को समर्थन देने के कारण नप प्रधान बनाने के सपने संजोए बैठी बीजेपी का गणित बिगड़ गया है। इसलिए अब बीजेपी नेता ऐसी जुगत लगा रहे हैं कि किसी प्रकार कांडा समर्थित उम्मीदवार को बैठाया जा सके। ताकि कांडा का समर्थन बीजेपी को मिल सके। इसके लिए बुधवार को बीजेपी के स्थानीय नेताओं से लेकर पार्टी के कई कद्दावर नेता भी विधायक गोपाल कांडा और उनके भाई गोबिंद कांडा से फोन पर लगातार बातचीत करने में जुटे रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें कि गोपाल कांडा को विधानसभा चुनाव में भी इस वार्ड से जीत प्राप्त हुई थी। इसके अलावा पिछले नगरपरिषद के चुनाव में भी कांडा की प्रत्याशी केवल 133 वोट के अंतर से हारी थी। इस प्रकार वार्ड नंबर 29 के उप चुनाव में गोपाल कांडा का रोल कितना अहम है यह पिछले दो चुनाव के परिणाम को देखकर समझा जा सकता है। इधर कांग्रेस ने भी मजबूत प्रत्याशी को मैदान में उतारा है। इसके अलावा महिला आरक्षित इस सीट पर पिछली बार इनेलो से चुनाव लड़ी उम्मीदवार पूर्व पार्षद सुषमा मल्होत्रा इस बार आजाद चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन भर चुकी है।

यह भी मजबूत प्रत्याशी मानी जा रही है। इधर जेजेपी अपनी सहयोगी बीजेपी पार्टी का ही समर्थन करेगी। इसलिए अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा है।इस बार इनेलो ने इन चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने का ऐलान किया हुआ है। वहीं एक और शहर के मजबूत पक्ष सेतिया गुट का अभी समर्थन किसको होगा। यह अभी क्लियर नहीं हुआ है।

बीजेपी पर अपनी सीट कायम रखने की चुनौती, कांग्रेस चुनाव जीती तो नप चुनाव में उसके लिए नए रास्ते खुलेंगे

वार्ड नंबर 29 से बीजेपी की पार्षद ज्ञान देवी के निधन के बाद खाली हुई सीट पर दोबारा जीत कायम रखना बीजेपी नेताओं के लिए किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं होगा। अगर बीजेपी यह सीट जीत जाती है तो नगरपरिषद के शेष कार्यकाल के लिए होने वाले प्रधान पद के चुनाव में पहले से अधिक मजबूत हो जाएगी। अगर यह चुनाव हार जाती है तो उसके नंबर पहले के मुकाबले कम हो जाएंगे और उसका नगर परिषद में सीट का गणित बिगड़ जाएगा। इधर कांग्रेस के सभी नेता आपसी फूट छोड़कर अपने प्रत्याशी को जिताने की हरसंभव कोशिश करेंगे। कांग्रेस को बीजेपी के खिलाफ बन रहे माहौल का लाभ मिलने की उम्मीद है। वहीं कांग्रेस यह चुनाव जीत जाती है तो भविष्य में होने वाले नगरपरिषद के चुनाव में उसके लिए नए रास्ते खुलेंगे। वहीं नगरपरिषद में भी सीट का आंकड़ा बढ़ जाएगा। इन सभी को टक्कर देने के लिए पिछले चुनाव में ज्ञान देवी से मात्र 122 वोट से हारी वार्ड नंबर 30 से दो बार पार्षद रही सुषमा भी आजाद उम्मीदवार के रूप में चुनौती बनकर खड़ी है। सुषमा के पति राजेंद्र उर्फ टिंडी भी पूर्व पार्षद हैं।

शहर के विकास के लिए अलग राह चुनना जरूरी: गोपाल कांडा

हलोपा सुप्रीमो एवं सिरसा विधायक गोपाल कांडा ने बीजेपी को समर्थन ना करके आजाद उम्मीदवार को समर्थन करने पर अपनी राय रखते हुए कहा कि मुझे जनता ने शहर और हलके का विकास करने के लिए विधायक बनाया हैं। इसलिए मेरी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि जिसमें शहर का हित हो ऐसा निर्णय लूं। यही कारण है कि हमारी पार्टी ने आजाद उम्मीदवार निशा बजाज को वार्ड के उपचुनाव में समर्थन दिया है। हरियाणा सरकार में मेरा बीजेपी को समर्थन है, मगर यहां के स्थानीय बीजेपी नेताओं की शहर के विकास को लेकर सोच सकारात्मक नहीं हैं। इसलिए ही हमने आजाद उम्मीदवार निशा बजाज का समर्थन किया है। सरकार में हम साथ है मगर शहर के चुनाव में हमारी सोच अलग हो जाती है।

