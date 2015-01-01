पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस रही अलर्ट:आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन ने मांगों को पूरा करवाने के लिए बिजली मंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
सिरसा| आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन ने ज्ञापन सौंपा।
  • जिला प्रधान कलावती बोलीं- कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन भी नहीं मिलता

आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन ने अपनी लंबित मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिला प्रधान कलावती माखोसरानी व जिला सचिव सिलोचना ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि अपनी मांगों को लेकर वे काफी समय से संघर्ष कर रही हैं, लेकिन अभी तक सरकार व विभाग की ओर से उन्हें निराशा ही हाथ लगी है। सरकार बार-बार-आश्वासन देकर कर्मचारियों का दोहरा शोषण कर रही है। न तो कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन मिल रहा है और न ही उनकी मांगों को पूरा किया जा रहा है।

अगर सरकार ने जल्द उनकी मांगों को लेकर ठोस आश्वासन नहीं दिया तो उन्हें बड़े आंदोलन की नींव रखनी पड़ेगी। इस मौके पर सीटू जिला सचिव विजय ढूकड़ा, एसकेएस जिला प्रधान मदनलाल खोथ, पीटीआई जिला सचिव सतपाल, विकल पचार, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष पुष्पा, चोपटा ब्लॉक प्रधान रेखा, ओढ़ां से रीना, कालांवाली से नजीरा, ऐलनाबाद से सपना, सिरसा से पायल, बड़ागुढ़ा से गीता व माधोसिंघाना से दर्शना सहित अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

आशा वर्कर्स ने सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में मांग की कि आठ एक्टिविटी जोखिम भत्ते के तौर पर 4 हजार रुपए दिए जाएं, कोविड-19 के लिए दिए जा रहे एक हजार रुपये प्रोत्साहन राशि का 50 प्रतिशत दिया जाए, गंभीर रूप से बीमार या दुर्घटना के शिकार आशाओं को सरकार के पैनल अस्पतालों में उपचार की सुविधा दी जाए व आशाओं को ग्राम स्तरीय स्थाई कर्मचारी बनाया जाए।

