खेलकूद:पंजीकरण के समय खिलाड़ियों को जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र व आधार कार्ड लाना अनिवार्य, अलग-अलग जगह होंगी प्रतियोगिताएं

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एक नवंबर को हरियाणा दिवस के अवसर पर जिले में खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग की ओर से खेल प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा। हरियाणा के स्थापना दिवस पर 8 खेलों की प्रतियोगिताएं करवाई जाएंगी। प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन वर्ष 2021 में आयोजित होने वाले खेलों इंडिया प्रतियोगिता को ध्यान मे रखते हुए हॉकी, कबड्डी, हैंडबाॅल, फुटबाॅल, एथलेटिक्स, कुश्ती, बॉॅक्सिंग तथा बैडमिंटन खेलों का आयोजन करवाया जाएगा।

बॉक्सिंग: बॉॅक्सिंग खेल में अंडर-17 से 19 लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में वजन कैटेगरी लड़के 49 से 52 किलोग्राम, 52 से 57 किलोग्राम, 57 से 60 किलोग्राम, 64 से 69 किलोग्राम, 75 से 81 किलोग्राम तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में 48 से 51 किलोग्राम, 51 से 54 किलोग्राम, 54 से 57 किलोग्राम, 57 से 60 किलोग्राम, 69 से 75 किलोग्राम में प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाएगी।

बैडमिंटन, फुटबॉल, हॉकी, हैंडबाॅल, कबड्‌डी: बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता में अंडर-19 लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में सिंगल तथा डबल इवेंट स्टेडियम होंगे। फुटबाॅल में अंडर-19 के लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाएगी। खेल हॉकी में अंडर-17 लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में जीवन नगर स्थित हॉकी स्टेडियम में प्रतियोगिता करवाई जाएगी। वहीं हैंडबाल खेल में अंडर-19 में लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में प्रतियोगिता होगी। कबड्डी खेल में अंडर-21 लड़के (भारवर्ग 75 किलोग्राम) तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में प्रतियोगिता। उन्होंने बताया कि खिलाड़ियों का पंजीकरण तथा वजन 1 नवंबर को प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन स्थल पर किया जाएगा।

कुश्ती: कुश्ती खेल में अंडर-21 लड़के तथा लड़कियां वर्ग में वजन कैटेगरी लड़के (फ्री स्टाइल) 57, 65, 70, 74 तथा 86 किलोग्राम तथा लड़के (ग्रीको रोमन) 55, 60, 67, 77 तथा 87 किलोग्राम और लड़कियों के वर्ग में 50, 53, 57, 62, 68 किलोग्राम में प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाएगी। प्रतियोगिता 1 नवंबर को निर्धारित स्थल पर करवाई जाएगी। पंजीकरण के समय खिलाड़ियों को अपना जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र व आधार कार्ड लेकर आना अनिवार्य है। जिले के सभी खेल प्रशिक्षकों को प्रतियोगिता के बारे अवगत करवाया गया है।

