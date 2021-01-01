पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पिस्तौल के बल पर पंप संचालक से रुपयों से भरा बैग छीनने का प्रयास

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • जाते समय किया हवाई फायर, बैंक मैनेजर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत

शहर में आपराधिक वारदातों का ग्राफ अचानक बढ़ गया है। रोजाना शहर में चोरी, लूट और छीना झपटी की वारदातें हो रही है। शहर थाना पुलिस को समझ ही नहीं आ रहा कि आपराधिक घटनाओं पर अंकुश कैश लगाया जाए। दो दिन पहले जहां कपड़ा व्यापारी की आंख में मिर्च डालकर एक लाख रुपये छीने थे। वहीं अब दिन दिहाड़े ही सोमवार को एक पंप संचालक को लुटेरों ने अपना निशाना बनाया।

हालांकि पंप संचालक की बहादुरी के चलते लुटेरे उसके हाथ से चार लाख रुपये की राशि से भरा बैग नहीं छीन पाए, मगर वे शहर में दहशत फैलाने में कामयाब रहे। लुटेरों ने जाते समय हवाई फायर करके वहां के लोगों को डरा दिया और फरार हो गए। बैंक मैनेजर ने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी। सिटी थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

पुलिस ने वहां पिस्तौल की गोली का खोल भी बरामद किया है। फिलहाल सिटी थाना पुलिस सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाल रही है। घटना के मुताबिक गांव अरनियांवाली का विनोद कुमार गांव के पास ही बीकेएम नाम से पैट्रोल पंप चलाता है। सोमवार को वह आढ़ती से 4 लाख रुपये का चैक लेकर आया था। उसे जनता भवन रोड स्थित एचडीएफसी बैंक से कैश करवाया और बैग में चार लाख की राशि डालकर बाहर आया। उसी समय टोपी और मास्क लगाए हुए एक युवक आया और उसने बैग छीनने का प्रयास किया। मगर विनोद ने बैग नहीं छोड़ा।

पंप संचालक की बहादुरी, छाती पर पिस्तौल तानने के बाद भी नहीं छोड़ा रुपयों का बैग
यह लूट की घटना पुलिस सुरक्षा की वजह से नहीं पंप संचालक की बहादुरी से बच गई। पांच मिनट तक बदमाशों और पंप संचालक के बीच छीनाझपटी जारी रही। शोर मचाने पर दूसरे बदमाश ने जब छाती पर पिस्तौल तानकर कहा कि बैग छोड़ दे। वरना गोली मार दूुंगा। इस पर विनोद ने बिना डरे हुए कहा कि बेशक गोली मार दो। बैग नहीं छोडूंगा। विनोद ने बचाव के लिए शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। इस पर लोग भागकर आए तो लुटेरे डर गए। पकड़े जाने के भय से उन्होंने हवाई फायर कर दिया। बदमाशों के हाथ में पिस्तौल देखकर लोग डर गए। इसी का फायदा उठाकर वे भागने में सफल हो गए। विनोद पैसे का बैग लेकर बैंक में वापस भाग आया ।

