पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:वार्ड नंबर 29 के उपचुनाव में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस में टक्कर की संभावना, कांडा का रुख भी होगा अहम

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आगामी 27 दिसंबर को होने जा रहे नगर परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 29 के उपचुनाव को लेकर सभी प्रमुख पार्टियों में गतिविधियां तेज हो गई है। नगर परिषद और पालिका चुनाव का इनेलो के द्वारा बहिष्कार कर देने के बाद इस चुनाव में मुख्य सत्तारूढ़ हुई बीजेपी और कांग्रेस में टक्कर होना निश्चित है। हालांकि अभी यह तय नहीं है कि जेजेपी बीजेपी का समर्थन करेगी या अपना प्रत्याशी अलग से मैदान में उतारेगी।

इस उपचुनाव में जेजेपी की ओर से सबसे पहले आवेदन हुआ था। जिसमें जेजेपी के श्रमिक नेता लकी चौधरी की धर्मपत्नी गीता ने अपनी पार्टी के समक्ष चुनाव लड़ने की इच्छा जताई है। अब पार्टी को तय करना है कि बीजेपी के साथ चुनाव लड़ेगी या अपना उम्मीदवार अलग से उतारेगी। इसके अलावा विधायक गोपाल कांडा का समर्थन इस चुनाव में सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण रहेगा । हालांकि कांडा हरियाणा सरकार में बीजेपी को बाहर से समर्थन कर रहे हैं । इसलिए उनका समर्थन किस और रहेगा यह महत्वपूर्ण होगा।

बीजेपी की ओर से सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल ने मीटिंग में मुख्य रूप से भाग लिया । जिसमें बीजेपी ने वार्ड नंबर 29 से दिवंगत पार्षद ज्ञान देवी की पुत्रवधू अंजली मेहता को प्रत्याशी बनाया है । वहीं कांग्रेस पार्टी ने कांग्रेस भवन में मीटिंग करते हुए एडवोकेट राखी मौर्य को मैदान में उतारा है । पार्टी को इस चुनाव के लिए 8 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे।

आज नामांकन भरने का अंतिम दिन

16 दिसंबर तक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर सकते हैं। 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी और 18 दिसंबर को शाम 3:00 बजे तक प्रत्याशी अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले सकते हैं। 18 दिसंबर को शाम 3:00 बजे बाद सभी उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह दिए जाएंगे। सभी प्रत्याशियों पर पोलिंग स्टेशनों की सूची जारी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें