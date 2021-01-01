पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर 70 हजार रुपये ऐंठने वाले ब्लैकमेलर हुए फरार

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने कल्याण नगर में ठिकाने पर की छापेमारी

शहर में पिछले कई दिनों से अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर ब्लैकमेल करने वाला गिरोह सक्रिय हो रहे हैं। पहले भी कई लोगों को अपना शिकार बना चुके हैं। अब खाजाखेड़ा क्षेत्र में रहने वाले एक टायर पंक्चर की दुकान करने वाले अधेड़ व्यक्ति को अपना शिकार बनाया है। पुलिस ने दो महिला सहित पांच पर केस दर्ज करके आरोपियों के ठिकानों पर दबिश देनी शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस ने कल्याण नगर की गली नंबर 5 में रात को छापेमारी की। यहां पर किराये के मकान में यह गिरोह रह रहा था। पुलिस को भनक लगने से पहले ही गिरोह ताला लगा फरार हो गया। कीर्तिनगर पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज जगमीत सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ठिकानों पर दबिश दे रही है।

दो महिला सहित पांच लोग गिरोह में शामिल

शहर सिरसा पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर दो महिलाओं सहित आधा दर्जन पर दुष्कर्म का झूठा आरोप लगा ब्लैकमेलिंग करने का मामला दर्ज किया है। पीडि़त ने शिकायत में बताया गया है कि वह गांव में टायर पंक्चर की दुकान चलाता है। 9 अप्रैल 2020 को हरपाल नामक एक युवक उसके पास आया।

उसने बाइक में ट्यूब डलवाई लेकिन उसके पास पैसे नहीं थे। उसने जमानत के रूप में अपना मोबाइल उसके पास रख दिया। बीती 30 दिसंबर 2020 को हरपाल का उसके पास फोन आया कि चोरी हुआ मोबाइल मिल गया है और कल्याण नगर की गली नंबर-5 में है।

जब वह मोबाइल फोन लेने उक्त पते पर गया, तभी एक महिला कमरे में पानी देने आई और हरपाल बाहर निकल गया। इसके बाद हरपाल ने कमरे के बाहर से कुंडी लगा दी और भीतर महिला ने उसके साथ गलत काम करने की कोशिश की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser