पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नरमा खरीद:सीसीआई ने किसानों से एमएसपी पर खरीदा 4 लाख 65 हजार क्विंटल नरमा, 1 लाख 11 हजार क्विंटल पर सिमटी प्राइवेट खरीद

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में सीसीआई सेंटर में एमएसपी पर नरमा बेचने आये किसानों की नरमा से लदी ट्रॉली।

जिले में नरमा उत्पादक किसानों से गुरुवार तक सीसीआई ने 4 लाख 65 हजार 403 क्विंटल नरमा खरीद लिया है, जबकि प्राइवेट खरीद का आंकड़ा 1 लाख 11 हजार पर सिमट गया है। सीसीआई के कालांवाली सेंटर में सबसे ज्यादा नरमा खरीदा गया है। जहां 2 लाख 24 हजार 495 क्विंटल नरमा किसानों ने एमएसपी पर बेचा है। वहीं सिरसा सेंटर 1 लाख 50 हजार क्विंटल खरीद हो चुकी है।

जिला में सीसीआई की ओर से चार कॉटन खरीद केंद्र स्थापित हैं, जिसमें सिरसा, ऐलनाबाद, डबवाली व कालांवाली शामिल हैं। जहां किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) 5725 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल नरमा खरीद की जाती है। औसत गुणवत्ता ग्रेड वाली कॉटन लेकर पहुंचे किसानों से सीधी खरीद होती है। जबकि नमी की मात्रा के आधार पर एमएसपी दिया जाता है।

वहीं जमीन फर्द लेकर आने की अनिवार्यता को हटाने से किसानों को राहत मिली है। जिसके बाद खरीद केंद्रों में लगातार एमएसपी पर नरमा बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या में इजाफा हो गया। औसत गुणवत्ता ग्रेड वाली कॉटन लेकर पहुंचे 450 से ज्यादा किसानों से नॉर्मल नमी जांच के बाद नरमा खरीदा जाता है। ऐसे में ज्यादा किसान सरकार की ओर से निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ ले पाते हैं। लेकिन नरमा के मार्केट भाव डाउन होने से प्राइवेट खरीद का ग्राफ तेजी से गिरता गया।

कपास मंडी सिरसा में कॉटन की सरकारी खरीद जारी है। जिलाभर में 465403 क्विंटल नरमा एमएसपी पर खरीदा गया है। जिसमें कालांवाली सेंटर सबसे आगे है। औसत गुणवत्ता ग्रेड वाली कॉटन किसानों से सीधे खरीदी जाती है। जिसमें नमी की मात्रा 8 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा पाई जाती है, तो उसका निर्धारित मापदंडों के अनुसार दाम लगता है। इसलिए किसान कपास को सूखाकर लाएं।- सुशील कुमार, कॉमर्शियल ऑफिसर, भारतीय कपास लिमिटेड शाखा|

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें