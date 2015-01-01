पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रामा सेंटर इंचार्ज तलब:सीएमओ बोले-व्यवस्था सुधारे अनजान मरीज को पता नहीं चलता कि जांच कहां होगी

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल स्थित ट्रामा सेंटर में कोरोना जांच के लिए चल रही फ्लू ओपीडी में अव्यवस्थाएं मिली हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार मंगलवार को ट्रामा सेंटर की पहली मंजिल पर स्थित डीआईईसी सेंटर में बने क्लब फुट क्लीनिक का उद्घाटन करने गए थे। वापस आते समय ट्रामा सेंटर स्थित फ्लू ओपीडी का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन को कई कमियां नजर आईं। इस पर बुधवार को सिविल सर्जन ने ट्रामा सेंटर इंचार्ज डॉक्टर को अपने कार्यालय में तलब,कहा-यदि कोई अनजान व्यक्ति कोरोना जांच करवाने आ जाए तो वह भटकता ही रहता है। उसे ये भी नहीं पता चलता कि पर्ची कहां से बनेगी और जांच कहां होगी, दवाई कहां मिलेगी। सीएओ ने निर्देश दिए कि ऐसी व्यवस्था की जाए ताकि अनजान व्यक्ति को भी कोरोना जांच के लिए स्टेप-टू-स्टेप जानकारी मिल जाए।

बुधवार को जिला भर में कोरोना के 15 नये केस सामने आए हैं। इनमें सिरसा सिटी से 6 केस मिले हैं। सिरसा सिटी में अग्रवाल कॉलोनी और प्रेम नगर, राम कॉलोनी और प्रीत नगर से भी केस सामने आए हैं। डबवाली में तीन केस मिले हैं। ऐलनाबाद, माधोसिंघाना, रानियां, चौटाला और बड़ा गुड़ा में एक-एक केस सामने आए हैं। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि कोरोना वायरस ने अपना रूप बदल लिया है। अब सामान्य लक्षण के साथ-साथ वायरल के भी मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। सर्दी के कारण प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भी कोरोना संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में सैंपल की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। बुधवार को 1400 से ज्यादा सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

औचक निरीक्षण में मिली थी कमियां, सुधार कर दिए हैं निर्देश : सीएमओ

मैंने मंगलवार को ट्रामा सेंटर का औचक निरीक्षण किया था। इस दौरान ट्रामा सेंटर में संचालित फ्लू ओपीडी में जाकर व्यवस्था देखी। पता चला है कि यहां आम आदमी को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। ओपीडी में जांच के लिए मरीज भटकते हुए नजर आए। ऐसे में मैंने ट्रामा सेंटर इंचार्ज को बुला कर व्यवस्था में सुधार के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। कोरोना जांच के लिए प्रोसेस की स्टेप बाय स्टेप जानकारी देने के लिए ट्रामा सेंटर इंचार्ज को कहा गया है ताकि बाहर से आए अनजान व्यक्ति को कोरोना जांच के लिए भटकना ना पड़े।'' -कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

