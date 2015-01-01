पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य:ठंड का छोटे बच्चों पर दिखने लगा असर, अस्पतालों में फोन कॉल के जरिये 70 तक पहुंचने लगी ओपीडी

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्द मौसम में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने लगी है। बुधवार को 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढक गया, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान16डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहा। सर्दी से लोग बेहाल नजर आए। शीत हवाएं बच्चों पर असर छोड़ने लगी है, जिससे खांसी जुकाम, दस्त व बुखार का प्रकोप नवजात शिशुओं में बढ़ने लगा है, तो परिजन बाल रोग विशेषज्ञों से फोन कॉल के जरिये परामर्श और मेडिसिन लिखवा रहे हैं।

वहीं सुबह- शाम के समय गहरी धुंध भी दस्तक देने लगी है। न्यूनतम तापमान में आई गिरावट से बुधवार को मौसम का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। ऐसे में लोग अलाव का सहारा लेते नजर आए। हालांकि दोपहर में निकली धूप ने थोड़ी राहत दिलाई, मगर मौसम में ठंड का दौर जारी है। उत्तर पश्चिमी शीत हवाएं चलने से सर्दी का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। न्यूनतम और अधिकतम पारा लगातार गिरने लगा है।

ठंडी हवाएं चलने से मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। जबकि जिला में करीब दो सप्ताह पहले छाई धुंध से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई थी, तो लोगों को कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड सताने लगी थी। सुबह के समय दृश्यता 50 मीटर तक रहती, लेकिन उसके दो दिन बाद लगातार सुबह से मौसम साफ रहने लगा। दिनभर कड़ाके की धूप निकलती थी। मगर पिछले तीन दिनों से मौसम ने फिर से करवट ली। हालही में सुबह शाम धुंध छाई रहने से दृश्यता 50 से 100 मीटर तक रहती है। वहीं शीत हवाएं लोगों को सताने लगी हैं।

शहर के डबवाली रोड स्थित खुराना हॉस्पिटल के संचालक बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आशिष खुराना ने बताया कि पिछले तीन दिनों से कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने लगी है। जिससे बच्चों में खांसी जुकाम, दस्त और बुखार की शिकायतें बढ़ी हैं। ऐसे में ज्यादातर परिजन फोन कॉल के जरिये बच्चों की सेहत से संबंधित परामर्श लेते हैं। उनके पास प्रतिदिन 50 से 70 फोन कॉल आती हैं, तो बच्चों को मेडिसिन के साथ- साथ सर्दी से एहतियात बरतने बारे परामर्श दिया जाता है। परिजनों को बताया जाता है कि शुरूआती ठंड छोटे बच्चों के लिए ज्यादा घातक होती है, इसलिए उन्हें गर्म कपड़े पहनाकर रखें, नंगे पांव बाहर नहीं निकलने दें और गर्म पदार्थ बच्चों को खिलाएं। कड़ाके की ठंड में बुजुर्गों व छोटे बच्चों को ज्यादा एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है।

आगामी दो दिनों तक उतर पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से तापमान में गिरावट संभाविक है। बर्फीली हवाओं से अभी राहत के अासार नहीं हैं। वातावरण में नमी की मात्रा बनी रहने से सुबह शाम धुंध छाएगी। - डॉ. मदनलाल, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि मौसम विज्ञान, हकृवि, हिसार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें