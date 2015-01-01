पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन डिपुओं पर सप्लाई वितरण का मामला:समय पर सूचना न देने पर आयोग ने डीएफएसओ को जारी किया नोटिस

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
राशन डिपुओं पर राशन की सप्लाई वितरण के मामले को लेकर मांगी गई सूचना प्रदान न करने पर राज्य सूचना आयोग ने जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी सिरसा को नोटिस जारी किया है। मामले में 28 जनवरी 2021 की तिथि तय की गई है। राज्य सूचना आयुक्त भूपेंद्र धर्माणी मामले की सुनवाई करेंगे। आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट पवन पारीक एडवोकेट की ओर से सूचना आयोग में खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग की शिकायत की गई थी। आयोग ने शिकायत पर संज्ञान लेते हुए विभागीय अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी किया है। पवन पारीक ने खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग सिरसा से आरटीआई में एक सितंबर 2017 से 22 अगस्त 2020 की अवधि डिपू धारकों की सप्लाई सस्पेंड करने बारे जानकारी मांगी थी। यह भी पूछा गया था कि सप्लाई सस्पेंड किन कारणों से की गई।

यह भी पूछा गया कि सस्पेंड किए गए डिपुओं की सप्लाई किन डिपुओं से अटैच की गई। आरटीआई में डिपुओं की सप्लाई सस्पेंड करने और उनकी बहाली के आदेशों की प्रतियां मांगी गई थी। यह भी पूछा गया कि सस्पेंड डिपुओं के राशन का राशन किन अधिकारियों की देखरेख में ट्रांसफर किया गया। उन अधिकारियों के नाम, पद, शासकीय आईडी, तैनाती तिथि के बारे में जानकारी मांगी गई थी।

सूचना यह भी मांगी गई कि सस्पेंड किए डिपुओं से यदि राशन ट्रांसफर नहीं किया गया तो किस अधिकारी की कस्टडी में रहा। आरटीआई में यह भी पूछा गया कि गांव मीरपुर में इंद्राज डिपो धारक की सप्लाई तीन वर्ष पहले किस आधार पर सस्पेंड की गई और किस आधार पर उसे बहाल किया गया। डिपू सस्पेंड करने और उसकी बहाली बारे जारी किए गए आदेशों की प्रति की मांग की गई थी। जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग की ओर से आरटीआई के जवाब में कहा गया कि आवेदक किसी भी कार्यदिवस को कार्यालय में आकर रिकार्ड का अवलोकन कर सकता है।

संबंधित सूचना मौके पर उपलब्ध करवा दी जाएगी। आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट पवन पारीक ने सूचना देने की अवधि पूरी होने के बाद भेजे गए जवाब को लेकर शिकायत आयोग में की। बताया कि किस प्रकार विभाग ने सूचना देने की बजाए उन्हें रिकार्ड का अवलोकन करने का फरमान सुनाया गया है। आयोग ने शिकायत पर संज्ञान लिया और मामले में 28 जनवरी का दिन तय किया गया है।

