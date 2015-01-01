पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई की मांग:छात्राओं को बीच रास्ते में उतारने की कोशिश पर एसपी को दी शिकायत

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पन्नीवालामोटा के राजकीय स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले 50 छात्र-छात्राएं परेशान

सरकार ‘बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा लगा रही है, दूसरी तरह बच्चियों को सुविधा प्रदान नहीं की जा रही। महिला विरुद्ध अपराधों में लगातार बढ़ौतरी हो रही है, दूसरी तरफ स्कूली छात्राओं को बीच राह में बस से उतारने की कोशिश की जाती है। आखिर यह सिलसिला कब तक चलेगा? पन्नीवालामोटा स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के लगभग 50 छात्र-छात्राएं रोजाना गांव साहुवाला-प्रथम से पढऩे आते है।

स्कूल अध्यापकों के आग्रह करने पर बेटियों के अभिभावक उन्हें स्कूल भेजने को तैयार हुए। लेकिन साहुवाला-प्रथम से पन्नीवामोटा तक आने में इन छात्राओं को रोजाना परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। अमूमन स्कूली छात्रों को देखकर साहुवाला-प्रथम में बस ही रोकी नहीं जाती।

दौड़-भागकर जो बच्चे बस में सवार होते है, उनसे टिकट के पैसे मांगे जाते है। पैसे ले लिए जाते है लेकिन टिकट नहीं दी जाती। किसी छात्र से टिकट की एवज में 5 रुपये और किसी से 10 रुपये तक वसूले जाते है। इन स्कूली छात्रों को हर बार बस पास बनवाने के लिए कहा जाता है।

छात्राओं ने प्राचार्य प्रो. करतार सिंह को बताई अपनी परेशानी

स्कूल की छात्राओं ने बताया कि सोमवार को वे बस नंबर एचआर-57-8315 पर सवार होकर स्कूल के लिए रवाना हुई। टिकट न लेने पर बस परिचालक ने बीच रास्ते में ही बस रोक दी और स्कूली छात्राओं को उतारने लगा। छात्राओं ने अपनी परेशानी स्कूल प्राचार्य प्रो. करतार सिंह को बताई। प्राचार्य अपने साधन से मौके पर पहुंचें ताकि बेटियों की मदद कर सकें। इस बीच छात्राओं ने जेब खर्ची के पैसे इकट्ठा करके टिकट खरीदी और स्कूल तक का सफर तय किया।

कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर पत्र लिखा

स्कूली छात्राओं के साथ हुए इस घटनाक्रम के मामले में बस स्टॉफ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक, शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने स्कूली छात्राओं को इस प्रकार बीच रास्ते में उतारने की कोशिश को सरासर अनुचित बताया है। - प्रो. करतार सिंह, स्कूल प्राचार्य|

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें