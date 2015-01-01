पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश जारी:प्रभावित क्षेत्रों को बनाया कंटेनमेंट व बफर जोन, कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण के नए केस मिलने के बाद प्रभावित क्षेत्रों को कंटेनमेंट जोन व साथ लगते क्षेत्र को बफर जोन बनाया गया है। संबंधित एसडीएम कंटेनमेंट व बफर जोन के ओवरऑल इंचार्ज रहेंगे, जो सभी प्रबंधों व व्यवस्थाओं की देखरेख करेंगे। डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि जिला में कंटेनमेंट व बफर जोन बनाए गए हैं।

जिनमें सिरसा में संजीवनी अस्पताल बस स्टैंड/हिसार रोड़, बंसल कॉलोनी बिजली बोर्ड के पीछे, कोर्ट कॉलोनी नजदीक संजीवनी अस्पताल, कोर्ट कॉलोनी गली नंबर 4, 5 हिसार रोड़ (01666-222626), प्रेम नगर गली आनंद विहार वाली गली नंबर 7, श्री शनि देव मंदिर के नजदीक बरनाला रोड़ (01666-247300), मोहंता मार्केट, घंटा घर चौक (94162-84636), नोहरिया बाजार बावड़ी वाली गली, नोहरिया गेट दफ्तरियों वाली गली (01666-220815), हुड्डा सेक्टर 19-20 बरनाला रोड़ (01666-247135), सुभाष बस्ती जय भारत हाई स्कूल वाली गली, कोर्ट कॉलोनी गली नंबर 2, कोर्ट कॉलोनी एमसी ऑफिस के पीछे (01666-220525), जेजे कॉलोनी (01666-240724), पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी (01666-241140/220101), इंद्रपुरी मोहल्ला (01666-220613), सी-ब्लॉक,ए-ब्लॉक (01666-240289, 240091), रानियां वार्ड नंबर 6 गल्र्स स्कूल वाली गली (01698-250316), मंडी कालांवाली में मॉडल टाउन आर-2, वार्ड नंबर 8 नजदीक रेलवे क्रासिंग, वार्ड नंबर 5 नजदीक डीएन कॉलेज व गली राधे श्याम वाली, वार्ड नंबर 1, वार्ड नंबर 8 जैन सभा वाली गली जलघर रोड़, वार्ड नंबर 11 नीम वाली गली जलघर रोड़, पीर खाना वाली गली (01696-222014), ऐलनाबाद में वार्ड नंबर 10 सैंट्रल बैंक वाली गली, वार्ड नंबर 11 डीएवी स्कूल के सामने, अनाज मंडी बूथ नंबर 41, वार्ड नंबर 12 नजदीक वियश भवन, वार्ड नंबर 17 बस स्टेंड के पीछे (01698-220352/93066-78952), हुड्डा कॉलोनी, वार्ड नंबर 13 मामा भांजा वाली गली (01698-220690), मंडी डबवाली में वार्ड नंबर 8 एकता नगरी गली नंबर 3 आर्य समाज स्कूल वाली गली (01668-223902), कोर्ट कॉम्प्लेक्स क्वार्टर नंबर सी-1 (01668-223719), वार्ड नंबर 12 पिज्जा क्लब वाली गली, वार्ड नंबर 7 ए-वन धर्मकांटा वाली गली (01668-222784), वार्ड नंबर 17 फ्रैंडस कॉलोनी (01668-227253), खंड सिरसा के गांव मुसाहिबवाला मैन रोड़ चौक वाली गली (सरपंच 98136-38625, ग्राम सचिव 94679-59711), गांव शाह सतनाम पुरा एमएसजी कॉप्लेक्स (97292-77700), खंड नाथूसरी चौपटा के गांव डिंग राजकीय प्राइमरी स्कूल के पास (सरपंच 98129-00092/ग्राम सचिव 94669-13008) में कंटेनमेंट जोन व बफर जोन बनाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें