सख्ती:ठेके पर मारा छापा, अवैध शराब की 137 बोतलें बरामद, संचालक पर केस

सदर सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
सदर सिरसा। गांव रंगडी खेड़ा में ठेके पर कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
  • डीटीईसी के नेतृत्व हो रही लगातार कार्रवाई
  • 40 साल पहले जहरीली शराब से कालांवाली में गई थी 36 लाेगाें की जान

(रवि शर्मा) जहरीली शराब कांड के बाद पुलिस शराब के अवैध ठेकों पर लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। वहीं सिरसा जिला में भी यह पहला मौका है जब आबकारी विभाग इस मामले को लेकर एक्शन में है। डीईटीसी जितेंद्र राघव खुद इस मिशन की कमान संभाले हुए हैं। वे लगातार एक सप्ताह से अवैध शराब का कारोबार करने वालों पर एक्शन ले रहे हैं। अब तक चार अवैध ठेकों पर एक्शन हो चुका है। सोमवार को भी गांव रंगडी के पास अवैध ठेके पर पुलिस ने दबिश दी।

इसकी भनक लगते ही संचालक मौके पर ठेका बंद करके भाग गया। विभाग ने सरपंच ओमप्रकाश को बुलाकर संचालक को भी तलब कर लिया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रंगडी रोड पर कई सालों से अवैध शराब का ठेका खुला हुआ है और अहाता भी। यहां पर शराब लेने वालों का तांता रात तक लगा रहता है। अवैध ठेके की सूचना पाकर पुलिस ने छापेमारी की। विभाग ने ठेके से अंग्रेजी और देसी शराब की 137 बोतल बरामद की है। डीईटीसी जितेंद्र राघव ने बताया कि सदर थाना में केस दर्ज करवाया गया है।

जिस प्रकार सोनीपत जिला में जहरीली शराब से लोगों की मौत हुई है। उसी प्रकार वर्ष 1980 में सिरसा जिला के कालांवाली में मौत हुई थी। उस दौरान 36 लोगों की जान शराब के सेवन से हुई थी। उस कांड में दो लोगों को सजा भी हुई थी। इसलिए सरकार ने आबकारी विभाग एवं पुलिस को जांच के आदेश दे रखे है। इसलिए पिछले एक सप्ताह से जिला में लगातार कार्रवाई हो रही है।

सरकार ने बनाई एसआईटी, मेवात के एसपी नरेंद्र बिजारणियां भी सदस्य

वहीं सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब कांड को लेकर हो रही फजीहत के बीच सरकार ने एसआईटी का गठन कर दिया है। यह एसआईटी पूरे हरियाणा में इस तरह के मामले खंगालेगी और पता लगाएगी कि यह नेटवर्क कहा से संचालित हो रहा है। यह पता कर एसआईटी को 15 दिन में रिपोर्ट देनी होगी। एडीजीपी श्रीकांत जाधव को एसआईटी का मुखिया बनाया गया है।

वर्तमान में वे नारकोटिक्स कन्ट्रोल ब्यूरो का नेतृत्व कर रहे है। चार अन्य आईपीएस अधिकारियों वाईएस पूर्ण कुमार आईजी अंबाला,राजेश दुग्गल एसपी कुरुक्षेत्र,गंगाराम पूनिया एसपी करनाल और नरेन्द्र बिजारणिया एसपी मेवात को सदस्य के रूप में शामिल किया गया है।

