कोविड-19:कोरोना संक्रमित 2 लोगों की मौत, खैरपुर स्कूल के 3 और विद्यार्थियों समेत 97 नए रोगी मिले

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना केस मिलने के बाद स्कूल को सेनेटाइज करता कर्मचारी।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने बढ़ाई सैंपलिंग
  • शहर के साथ गांवों में 20 स्पेशल मोबाइल टीमें ले रहीं सैंपल
  • अब तक जिले में 84 लोग संक्रमण से गवां चुके जान

त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ गया है। सोमवार को एक बार फिर 97 केस मिले हैं और 2 संक्रमित व्यक्तियों की मौत भी हो गई है। सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में खैरपुर स्थित स्कूल से दो विद्यार्थियों के भी पॉजिटिव मिलने की सूचना है। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने सैंपलिंग बढ़ा दी है और शहर के साथ-साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए 20 स्पेशल मोबाइल टीमों को भेजा गया है।

सोमवार को शहर के चतरगढपट्‌टी निवासी 76 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। संक्रमित मिलने के बाद उक्त व्यक्ति अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। लेकिन हालत में सुधार न होने के कारण उसे अग्रोहा रैफर किया गया। वायरल के कारण तबीयत बिगड़ती गई और उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। शहर की रानियां चुंगी निवासी 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की भी हिसार के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। एक दिन में दो मौत होने के बाद अब जिला में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 84 तक जा पहुंची है।

सिरसा सिटी के 57 केस जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 47 नए केस आए सामने

राजकीय स्कूल खैरपुर के 3 और विद्यार्थी संक्रमित मिले हैं। इससे पहले स्कूल के 7 विद्यार्थी पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। सोमवार को सिटी के 57 केस हैं जबकि ग्रामीण एरिया के 47 केस हैं। अग्रसेन कॉलोनी, कोर्ट कॉलोनी, भादरा पार्क, बी ब्लॉक, एमसी कॉलोनी, बरनाला रोड, ग्रेवाल कॉलोनी, सीडीएलयू में भी 3 केस मिले हैं। डबवाली से 16 केस, ऐलनाबाद से 5 केस, कालांवाली से 6, नाथूसरी चोपटा से 4, ओढ़ां व बड़ागुढ़ा से एक-एक केस मिले है।

कोरोना बुलेटिन

कुल पॉजिटिव केस 6031 एक्टिव केस 630 अस्पताल में उपचारधीन 86 होम आइसोलेशन 447 इलाज के बाद ठीक हुए 5317 कुल सैंपल 116102 कुल मौत 84

त्योहारी सीजन में बढ़े केस, इसलिए रखना होगा ध्यान: डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन

त्योहारी सीजन के कारण भीड़ बढ़ने और लोगों द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने के कारण एक बार फिर केस बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। इसलिए इन दिनों में खास ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ-साथ मास्क का प्रयोग भी करना चाहिए। इसके अलावा तबीयत खराब होने पर जांच भी करवानी चाहिए, ताकि समय पर इलाज उपलब्ध हो सके।

-विरेश भूषण, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन सिरसा।

