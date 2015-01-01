पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिरसा:काम निपटाने में देरी की शिकायत पर डीसी ने किया निरीक्षण

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
लघुसचिवालय और सरल केंद्र में कर्मचारी ढिलाई से काम कर रहे थे। जायज काम भी समय पर पूरा न होने के कारण आमजन को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कार्यों की पेंडेंसी की शिकायतें मिलने के बाद शुक्रवार को अचानक डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने औचक निरीक्षण शुरू कर दिया। औचक निरीक्षण से कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप की स्थिति पैदा हो गई और सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम, सिटीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

डीसी ने सरल केंद्र में निरीक्षण के दौरान ढिलाई से काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को खूब फटकारा। प्रोटोकॉल अनुसार निर्धारित समय अवधि के बीच काम करने के निर्देश भी दिए। इस दौरान डीसी ने लाइन में लगे लोगों से भी बात करके समस्याएं पूछी। निरीक्षण के बाद डीसी ने सभी कार्यालयों से पेंडेंसी की रिपोर्ट तलब कर ली है। दो दिन में रिपोर्ट आने के बाद डीसी लापरवाह और सुस्त कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेंगे।

डीसी प्रदीप कुमार को शिकायतें मिल रही थी कि लघु सचिवालय के विभिन्न कार्यालयों और सरल केंद्र में आम जनता को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सीट पर बैठे बाबू समय पर काम नहीं करते, जिससे पेंडेंसी बढ़ती जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं जायज काम को करवाने के लिए चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं। डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने शुक्रवार को अचानक निरीक्षण शुरू कर दिया। डीसी अपने कार्यालय से निकले और सरल केंद्र में चले गए। हालांकि एक बार सीट पर बैठे किसी कर्मचारी अधिकारियों ने डीसी को नहीं पहचाना।

डीसी ने जैसे ही सरल केंद्र के भीतरी साइड में एंट्री की तो कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप की स्थिति मच गई। डीसी ने खास तौर पर रजिस्ट्री काउंटर पर जाकर कर्मचारियों की कार्यप्रणाली देखी। इस दौरान डीसी ने पटवारी काउंटर, रजिस्ट्री काउंटर, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वाहन रजिस्ट्रेशन सहित अन्य सीटों पर बैठे कर्मचारियों को सुस्ती से काम करते हुए देखा तो उन्हें फटकार लगाई। डीसी ने पेंडेंसी को भी जल्द से जल्द खत्म करने के आदेश कर्मचारियों को दिए। इस दौरान एसडीएम जयवीर यादव, सिटीएम संदीप कुमार, मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहायिका, डीआईओ रमेश शर्मा मौजूद थे।लघुसचिवालय में भी डीसी ने किया दौरान, पेंडेंसी कार्यों की मांगी रिपोर्ट

