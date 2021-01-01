पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:दिल्ली-बठिंडा-दिल्ली वाया सिरसा किसान एक्सप्रेस 31 मार्च तक चलेगी

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना के दौरान हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद दिल्ली-बठिण्डा-दिल्ली वाया सिरसा स्पेशल (किसान एक्सप्रेस) संचालित है। जिसको 31 जनवरी की बजाय रेलवे मंडल ने स्पेशल ट्रेन के संचालन की समय अवधि में 31 मार्च तक विस्तार किया गया है। जिससे यात्रियों को फायदा होगा।

हालांकि लॉकडाउन में बंद अन्य ट्रेनों का अभी तक संचालन नहीं हो पाया है। जिससे आमजन को खासा परेशानी आती हैं। उधर किसान आंदोलन के दिल्ली जाने- आने वाले यात्रियों को बसों की सेवाएं भी नहीं मिल पाती हैं। दिल्ली जाने वाली बसें बीच रास्ते से वापस लौटती हैं। ऐसे में किसान एक्सप्रेस यात्रियों के लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो रही हैं।

सुबह सिरसा पहुंचने की टाइमिंग से यात्रियों को परेशानी: किसान एक्सप्रेस सिरसा रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुबह 6:27 बजे पहुंचती है। जिसमें 650 से अधिक यात्री स्टेशन से सवार होने लगे हैं। उनमें ज्यादातर यात्री डिंग, सातरोड़, हिसार, हांसी, भिवानी व दिल्ली से आते समय कालांवाली व बठिंडा के लिए सवार होते हैं। जोकि ऑनलाइन टिकट रिजर्वेशन करवाकर चढ़ते हैं। लेकिन किसान एक्सप्रेस के समय में बदलाव से काफी यात्रियों को परेशानी है।

ऐसे में रोजाना आवागमन करने वाले यात्रियों ने बताया कि कर्मचारी वर्ग को जल्दी पहुंचना पड़ता है। जबकि कार्यालय देरी से खुलते हैं। पहले किसान एक्सप्रेस 8.15 बजे सिरसा स्टेशन पर पहुंचती थी। जिससे सभी कर्मचारी और विद्यार्थियों के लिए ट्रेन में सफर करना आसान रहता था। इस ट्रेन के साथ- साथ हरियाणा एक्सप्रेस का संचालन हो जाए, तो काफी राहत यात्रियों को मिलेगी। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ट्रेन में यात्रियों की संख्या सीमित रखी गई है।

दिल्ली-बठिण्डा-दिल्ली वाया सिरसा किसान एक्सप्रेस की संचालन अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है। यह ट्रेन अब 31 मार्च तक चलेगी। जिसके लिए एडवांस बुकिंग जारी है। वहीं अन्य ट्रेनों के संचालन की भी उम्मीद है।'' - अजय गौतम, रेलवे यातायात निरीक्षक, सिरसा।

