सिरसा:डिप्टी सीएम और बिजली मंत्री सिरसा में किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर बढ़ाई सुरक्षा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएसपी तीन दिन तक दोनों कोठियों को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देखेंगे

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला और बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह सिरसा पहुंच चुके हैं। किसान आंदोलन अभी जारी है और बरनाला रोड पर पक्का मोर्चा चल रहा है। किसान आंदोलन के दो फाड़ होने के बाद अब धरना स्थल पर केवल एक धड़ बैठा है। इस स्थिति को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने दो मंत्रियों की कोठियों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी है। ताकि किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कोई अप्रिय घटना न हो। डीएसपी को नोडल ऑफिसर बनाया गया है। जो तीन दिन तक दोनों कोठियों को सुरक्षा घेरे में रखने के दौरान व्यवस्था देखेंगे।

दीवाली पर डिप्टी सीएम सिरसा आए हैं और तीन दिन तक सिरसा में ही रहेंगे। इसके अलावा बिजली मंत्री भी सिरसा में हैं। ऐसे में किसानों का आंदोलन भड़क न जाए। इसलिए जिला प्रशासन ने व्यापक तैयारियां की हैं। दोनों मंत्रियों के निवास को पुलिस सुरक्षा में रखा गया है। बरनाला रोड स्थित भूमण शाह चौक, हुडा चौक, चौटाला हाउस रोड सहित बरनाला रोड से डीसी कॉलोनी की तरफ जाने वाली सभी गलियों के नुक्कड़ पर पुलिस का पहरा लगाया गया है।

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए डीएसपी हैड क्वार्टर को नोडल ऑफिसर के रूप में तैनात किया गया है। किसानों का पक्का मोर्चा शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम के गेट पर चल रहा है। किसानों के बीच मुद्दों को लेकर आपसी टकराव होने के बाद किसान आंदोलन दो फाड़ हो गया है। किसानों का एक गुट धरना से उठकर चला गया है। अब केवल धरना स्थल पर एक धड़े के किसान बैठे हैं।

