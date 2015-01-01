पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:रबी फसल की बिजाई के दौरान किसानों को न आने दें खाद व बीज की कमी: डीसी

सिरसा32 मिनट पहले
रबी फसल की बिजाई का समय है, इसलिए अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि किसानों को खाद व बीज की किसी प्रकार की कमी न रहे और उचित दाम पर उपलब्ध करवाएं। यह निर्देश डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने शुक्रवार को रबी फसल की बिजाई के मद्देनजर जिला में खाद व बीज की उपलब्धता को लेकर अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित बैठक में कृषि विभाग, एचएसडीसी, हैफेड, इफको, एनएफएल के अधिकारियों को दिए।

इस बैठक में एसडीएम जयवीर यादव, उप निदेशक कृषि डा. बाबूलाल, डा. बृजमोहन मौजूद रहे। डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा कि जिला में 3 लाख 75 हजार हैक्टेयर में गेहूं, सरसों, जो व चना फसल की बिजाई की जाएगी। इसलिए कृषि विभाग, एचएसडीसी, हैफेड, इफको, एनएफएल के अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि किसानों को खाद व बीज की कोई कमी न हो। कृषि व पुलिस विभाग की संयुक्त टीमें बना कर नाके लगाएं ताकि फर्टिलाइजर की कालाबाजारी न हो। डीसी ने बताया कि बीज व फर्टिलाइजर की कोई परेशानी नहीं है।

