डीसी का दौरा:लाल डोरा मुक्त बनाने के लिए अब 63 और गांवों का ड्रोन से सर्वे, पहले 11 गांव हो चुके हैं मुक्त

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने मंगलवार को जिला के गांव ममेराकलां पहुंचकर लाल डोरा मुक्त बनाने को लेकर ड्रोन से किए जा रहे सर्वे कार्य का निरीक्षण किया और मौके पर अधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर उनके साथ तहसीलदार जितेंद्र सिंह, बीडीपीओ अनिल बिश्रोई, पंचायत अधिकारी श्रवण सिंह, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि विनोद ढुकिया, सचिव सोनू, ड्रोन टीम इंचार्ज प्रमोद कुमार, जसबीर सिंह मौजूद थे।

इस दौरान उपायुक्त ने ग्राम सचिवालय परिसर में ग्रामीणों से बातचीत भी की और कहा कि सर्वे कार्य में ग्रामीण पूर्ण सहयोग करें। उपायुक्त प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि अब तक जिला के 63 गांवों में ड्रोन से सर्वे किया जा चुका है जिसमें डबवाली के 36, सिरसा के 10, रानियां के 12 गांवों व ऐलनाबाद के पांच गांवों में सर्वे किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा अब तक जिला के 11 गांवों में ग्रामीणों को सर्वे उपरांत रजिस्ट्री भी दे दी गई है।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि स्वामित्व योजना प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अति महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। योजना के तहत ब्लॉक वाइज शैड्यूल बनाकर सर्वे का कार्य शीघ्र अति शीघ्र पूरा करवाएं ताकि आमजन को योजना का लाभ जल्द मिल सके। इस अभियान के बारे में हर प्रकार के तकनीकी पहलुओं की जानकारी होनी चाहिए। इससे लाल डोरा के अंदर रहने वाले ग्रामीणों को उनका मालिकाना हक मिलेगा। डीसी ने बताया कि इस अभियान के तहत राजस्व व पंचायत विभाग द्वारा लाल डोरा कायम करने के लिए पैमाइश की जा रही है।

इसके बाद ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा चूना मार्किंग की जाती है। यह काम पूरा होने के बाद सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम ड्रोन को उड़ाकर एक मैप तैयार करती है। ड्रोन द्वारा मैप तैयार करने के बाद सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा ग्राम स्तरीय कमेटी को नक्शा तथा आईडी उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। यह कमेटी इसका सर्वे करेगी ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की गलती की कोई भी गुंजाइश न रहे।

इस दौरान लाल डोरा के अंदर आने वाले हर मकान को एक नंबर दिया जाएगा और उसमें आपसी बंटवारे के हिसाब से फिलहाल की स्थिति अनुसार कमेटी उन्हें चेक करेगी। अगर इस दौरान किसी मकान मालिक को इस पर आपत्ति है तो वह संबंधित एसडीएम को अपने दावे व सुझाव प्रस्तुत कर सकता है। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि यह कार्य पूरा होने के बाद लाल डोरा के अंदर भी लोगों को उनके मकान की रजिस्ट्री बनाकर दी जाएगी।

