त्योहारी सीजन:वन-वे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था नहीं होने से हर वक्त जाम, बाजार क्रॉस करने में लग रहा एक घंटा

सिरसा37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर परिषद और पुलिस प्रशासन मुख्य बाजारों में कंट्रोल नहीं कर पा रहा ट्रैफिक

त्याेहारों का सीजन शुरू होते ही बाजारों में जाम लगना शुरू हो चुका है। मंगलवार को शहर के कई बाजारों में वाहनों के कारण जाम की स्थिति रही। हालांकि दीवाली को अभी 10 दिन बाकी हैं। पुलिस प्रशासन अभी तक वन-वे सिस्टम लागू नहीं कर पाया। जिस कारण जाम लग रहा है। शाम को बाजार क्रॉस करने में एक घंटा लग जाता है। पुलिस कर्मचारी रोड़ी बाजार को छोड़कर अन्य बाजारों में फोर व्हीलर पर भी रोक नहीं लगा पा रहे।

ट्रेफिक पुलिस द्वारा प्रत्येक चौराहे पर बेरिकेड्स के साथ दो-दो मुलाजिम लगाए हैं। जो रात 8 बजे तक ड्यूटी देकर यातायात कंट्रोल करेंगे। यातायात पुलिस के जवानों ने कई चौक-चौराहों पर यातायात को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन इस प्रयास के कारण भी जाम लग गया। त्याेहारों के कारण बाजारों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है।

बुधवार को करवा चौथ का व्रत होने के कारण मोहता मार्केट, रोड़ी बाजार, सदर बाजार, हिसारिया बाजार में ग्राहकों की ज्यादा भीड़ है। प्रशासन द्वारा अस्थाई पार्किंग का भी प्लान सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाया। शहर के रानियां बाजार, चांदनी चौक, हिसारिया बाजार, सदर बाजार, शिव चौक, सूरतगढ़िया बाजार, परशुराम चौक पर जाम ही जाम लग रहा है। मंगलवार को बाजारों में दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही।

चौक-चौराहों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी किए तैनात

चौक-चौराहों पर ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए यातायात थाना प्रभारी बहादुर सिंह ने 8 ट्रेफिक पुलिस कर्मी नियुक्त किए। ट्रेफिक पुलिस कर्मी रात 8 बजे तक ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था संभालेंगे। चौक-चौराहों पर यातायात थाना प्रभारी ने सदर बाजार, रोड़ी बाजार, परशुराम चौक, हिसारिया बाजार, सांगवान चौक सहित बाजारों में 16बेरिकेड्स लगाए हैं। बड़े वाहनों की सदर गेट से परशुराम चौक से निकासी की जाएगी। वहीं सूरगढ़िया चौक से शिव चाैक की तरफ निकासी के प्रबंध किए गए हैं।

बाजारों से रेहड़ी चालकों को हटाया, बरनाला रोड पर अतिक्रमण से आधी सड़क ही गायब

यातायात थाना प्रभारी बहादुर सिंह ने शहर के रोड़ी बाजार, सदर बाजार, रानियां बाजार, हिसारिया बाजार, सुभाष चौक, सूरतगढ़िया बाजार, शिव चौक व हिसार रोड पर दौरा किया। इस दौरान परशु राम चौक से लेकर हिसार रोड पर सड़क किनारे रेहड़ीवालों को हटवाया गया। ताकि यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारु रह सके। इसके अलावा सांगवान चौक से लेकर शिव चौक तक सड़क के दोनों ओर खड़े हुए रेहड़ी संचालकों को हटवाया। उन्होंने हिदायत दी कि यदि भविष्य में किसी रेहड़ी चालक ने नियमों का उल्लंघन किया तो उनका चालान किया जाएगा। वहीं बरनाला रोड पर दुकानदारों ने सड़क तक अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। जिस कारण ग्राहक भी अपना वाहन सड़कों पर खड़ा कर रहे हैं। जिस कारण जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो रही है।

बाजारों में फोर व्हीलर्स पर भी नहीं है रोक

शहर के रानियां बाजार व चांदनी बाजार में फोर व्हीकल के कारण एक घंटे तक जाम लगा रहा। जाम में फंसने के कारण लोग परेशान दिखाई दिए। जाम को खुलवाने के लिए ट्रेफिक पुलिस के जवानों को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। दुपहिया वाहन चालक छोटी-छोटी गलियों में से होकर गुजरते दिखाई दिए। जबकि फोर व्हीलर भी बोम्बे वाली गली व पीनएबी वाली गली से होकर गुजर रहे थे। रोड़ी बाजार में दुपहिया वाहनों की भीड़ रही। वहीं मोहता मार्केट में महिलाओं की भीड़ ज्यादा दिखाई दी।

