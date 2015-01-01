पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिरसा:पुरुष नसबंदी जागरूकता को ई-रिक्शा रवाना,4 दिसंबर तक चलेगा अिभयान

सिरसा29 मिनट पहले
सिविल सर्जन कृष्ण कुमार ने पुरूष नसबंदी की जागरूकता को लेकर 4 दिसबंर तक मनाए जाने वाले पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़े को लेकर लोगों को पुरूष नसबंदी के प्रति जागरूक करने को शनिवार को ई-रिक्शा को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। यह ई-रिक्शा शहर के विभिन्न मोहल्लों में व बाजारों में जाकर लोगों को पुरूष नसबंदी बारे जागरूक करेंगे।

सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा 4 दिसंबर तक चलाया जाएगा। पखवाड़े के पहले चरण में जहां लोगों को जागरुक किया जाएगा, वहीं दूसरे चरण में 4 दिसंबर तक सिरसा, डबवाली व ऐलनाबाद के नागरिक अस्पताल में पुरुष नसबंदी की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नसबंदी में किसी प्रकार चीर फाड़ नहीं की जाएगी। बिना टांके व दर्द के सफलतापूर्वक नसबंदी की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नसबंदी के दिन ही छुट्ïटी दे दी जाएगी। नसबंदी की पूरी प्रक्रिया में मात्र 20 मिनट का समय लगेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि नसबंदी के बदले लाभार्थी को सम्मानजनक प्रोत्साहन राशि 2000 रुपये हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कोई भी इच्छुक व्यक्ति नागरिक अस्पताल में उक्त अवधि के दौरान नसबंदी करवा सकता है। इस अवसर पर उप सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण, उप सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बुधराम, हेल्थ सुपरवाइजर देवेंद्र मोंगा, किशोरावस्था परामर्शदाता कमल कक्कड़ व स्टाफ के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

